Graham Rahal exits his car after winning the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader Saturday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — Graham Rahal was fast in his Honda just as soon as it got off his trailer Friday morning, showing the power by winning the pole Saturday morning for Race No. 1 of the Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar doubleheader on Belle Isle.

Rahal, 28, backed up his strong showings by leading 55 laps of the 70-lap race around the 13-turn, 2.3 mile street course to win for the first time at Belle Isle, a track his father, Bobby Rahal — also his car owner — won on 25 years ago.

Scott Dixon, who escaped injury in a frightening crash in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, finished second in his Honda, 6.1 seconds off the pace, followed by James Hinchcliffe, also in a Honda, who battled from the back of the field after spinning on the first lap.

Team Penske newcomer Josef Newgarden finished fourth, the top Chevrolet driver, 10 seconds back with his teammate, Indy 500 runner-up Helio Castroneves finishing seventh, 33.1 seconds back and defending series champion Simon Pagenaud, 16th, more than a minute off the pace.

Rahal earned the pole, his first since 2009, with a track record time of 1:13.968 mph, with Castroneves also starting on the front row, but having his track record qualifying run (1:13.890) wiped away due not slowing down during a caution.

Rahal’s victory was aided by strong strategy, with his team pitting just twice compared to other team’s three stops.

Castroneves, running second to Rahal, pitted on Lap 13 to come in for black primary tires to replace his alternate red tires while Rahal went longer on his red tires, lasting 23 laps and building an eight second lead before first pitting.

Castroneves owned the lead on Lap 37, but then pitted for his second time and Rahal took over the lead.

Rahal took his final pit stop on Lap 48 and by Lap 51 he held a 2.4-second lead on Castroneves, who still needed to pit one more time.

It was Rahal’s first win of the season and the third straight season he has won at least one race. He entered the day 15th in points and without a top-five finish ... until Saturday.

