Detroit Grand Prix: Day 3
 Fullscreen

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal speeds down the front straightaway,
IndyCar driver Graham Rahal speeds down the front straightaway, driving on to victory in Race No. 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, June 4, 2017, on Belle Isle.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Graham Rahal is all smiles as he gets out of his car
Graham Rahal is all smiles as he gets out of his car after winning Race No. 2 at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Graham Rahal celebrates his victory at Race No. 2 of
Graham Rahal celebrates his victory at Race No. 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Takuma Sato takes the fastest time at 1:13.6732, with
Takuma Sato takes the fastest time at 1:13.6732, with a top speed of 114.831, during the morning qualifying for Race No. 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Takuma Sato talks with members of the media after picking
Takuma Sato talks with members of the media after picking up the pole position in qualifying for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race No. 2.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
No one's giving an inch, even in qualifying, as Charlie
No one's giving an inch, even in qualifying, as Charlie Kimball and Mikhail Aleshin come out of the pits shoulder to shoulder early Sunday morning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
IndyCar driver Ryan Hunter-Reay zips back to his trailer
IndyCar driver Ryan Hunter-Reay zips back to his trailer after taking the No.2 position in qualifying for Race No. 2 of the Detroit Grand Prix.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Carlos Munoz's car is taken back to the pits after
Carlos Munoz's car is taken back to the pits after hitting the wall during qualifying.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Graham Rahal waves to the crowd in the stands during
Graham Rahal waves to the crowd in the stands during the pre-race parade lap on Belle Isle.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A squadron of vintage aircraft do a flyover after the
A squadron of vintage aircraft do a flyover after the national anthem Sunday before the race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Hello Castroneves waves to the crowd in the stands
Hello Castroneves waves to the crowd in the stands as he and daughter Mikaella Castroneves go around the track during the pre-race parade lap on Belle Isle.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Heavy traffic on turn 3 as the first lap of Race No.
Heavy traffic on turn 3 as the first lap of Race No. 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix gets under way.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
James Hinchcliffe and Marco Andretti come into turn
James Hinchcliffe and Marco Andretti come into turn 2 with the skyline of Detroit in the background.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Graham Rahal is in third place at the start of the
Graham Rahal is in third place at the start of the race coming out of turn 3.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Josef Newgarden comes out of turn 1 with track personnel
Josef Newgarden comes out of turn 1 with track personnel looking on, ending the day in second to Graham Rahal in Race No. 2.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Hello Castroneves tries to sneak by Charlie Kimball
Hello Castroneves tries to sneak by Charlie Kimball in turn 3 early in the race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Takum Sato leads Graham Rahal coming down the front
Takum Sato leads Graham Rahal coming down the front straightaway early in the race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans enjoy the racing fun from the stands at the Chevrolet
Fans enjoy the racing fun from the stands at the Chevrolet Detroit Gand Prix .  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Takuma Sato started from the pole postion early in
Takuma Sato started from the pole postion early in the race with Ryan Hunter-Reay in second and Graham Rahal in third.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Will Power comes out of turn 2 midway through the race,
Will Power comes out of turn 2 midway through the race, eventually coming in third in Race No. 2.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Josef Newgarden goes down the straightaway late in
Josef Newgarden goes down the straightaway late in the race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Graham Rahal comes down the straightaway late in Race
Graham Rahal comes down the straightaway late in Race No. 2.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Third-place finisher Will Power comes down the straightaway
Third-place finisher Will Power comes down the straightaway near the end of Race No. 2.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chevrolet Detroit Gand Prix Race No. 2 winner Graham
Chevrolet Detroit Gand Prix Race No. 2 winner Graham Rahal pumps his fist after crossing the finish line in first, taking both races in Detroit over the weekend.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Graham Rahal hugs his father, racing legend Bobby Rahal,
Graham Rahal hugs his father, racing legend Bobby Rahal, after sweeping both races in the Detroit Grand Prix this weekend on Belle Isle.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Graham Rahal and his father, racing legend Bobby Rahal,
Graham Rahal and his father, racing legend Bobby Rahal, after Graham Rahal's victory Sunday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Graham Rahal and second-placer finisher Josef Newgarden
Graham Rahal and second-placer finisher Josef Newgarden celebrate on the podium at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Graham Rahal celebrates his victory in Race No. 2 at
Graham Rahal celebrates his victory in Race No. 2 at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Sheldon Creed leads the pack and eventually takes the
Sheldon Creed leads the pack and eventually takes the victory in the Speed Energy Stadium Super Truck race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
You would think the ability to see as you are flying
You would think the ability to see as you are flying over jumps in the Speed Energy Stadium Super Truck race would be important, but apparently Paul Morris of Queensland, Australia can do just fine without.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Scott Dixon displayed his warrior-like mentality on Belle Isle, coming to the island battered and bruised from his crash in the Indianapolis 500, definitely disappointed from his worst finish (32nd) in the IndyCar series premier race.

    Dixon had no time to nurse his ailing left ankle — which was broken or definitely bruised — instead needing to climb back in his No. 9 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing and continue his fight for the IndyCar series championship.

    Dixon gritted his way to a runner-up finish in Race No. 1 Saturday around the bumpy 13-turn, 2.3-mile street course to take over the points lead, then finished sixth Sunday to leave the island on top of the standings, 303-295 over Helio Castroneves with Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato in third (292).

    Dixon wasn’t going to get another podium finish (top three) Sunday, but he was in contention for fourth with 10 laps left, running sixth while trailing Sato, the pole sitter, by two seconds.

    Dixon qualified eighth Sunday morning for Race No. 2 and looked fresh, but probably didn’t feel it, while talking in an interview at noon, a few hours before the race.

    DETROIT GRAND PRIX RACE NO. 2 RESULTS

    He talked on the importance of the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader, double the points for the weekend, matching the number of points handed out for the Indy 500.

    “Yes, it’s definitely important and hard for the team too, especially after trashing the car (at Indy) and if you get injured, especially at this time of year it’s pretty brutal,” said Dixon, the winningest active driver (40), four-time series champion (2003, '08, '13, '15) and the 2008 Indy 500 winner. “If you miss a couple of races you can really hurt your (title) hopes so for us it’s very important.

    "Obviously, (Saturday) was good, good for the points, good for the championship, but it is kind of frustrating, just having the kind of schedule that it is.”

    Dixon would love to have a weekend off after Indianapolis to get a little break before the doubleheader weekend in Detroit.

    “I think the teams deserve it, I think the winner of the 500 deserves it,” said Dixon of a week off between races.

    “It is tough, but it is what it is and whether it will ever change I have no idea, but I know there is a lot of concern with a lot of people with how it plays out.”

    There were seven different winners in as many races before Sunday’s race, which Graham Rahal won for the doubleheader sweep.

    “I think it shows that the cars are pretty much identical, it’s somewhat of a spec series,” Dixon said.

    “I think it shows the level of competition.

    “The tricky part of IndyCar racing is strategy, sometimes you just get lucky and I think it’s good for mixing it up. But, it could also be a topic where you have a strong team and you missed the yellow and get thrown to the back.

    “I don’t feel our cars are very good on the reds (tires). We started on the reds all weekend and we did last year too. It’s something that we do in our mechanical setup that doesn’t favor it, but the cars are very good on the blacks which is good for the long run.”

    Dixon used a three pit stop strategy, running on red tires for the first 10 laps before making the moves to blacks and then gaining on his competitors.

    How sweep it is! Rahal makes it 2-for-2 at Grand Prix

    Move pays off with Sato

    Michael Andretti was pleased with his move to bring Sato to his Andretti Autosport four-car team.

    Sato won the Indy 500, then won the pole for Sunday’s race, finishing eighth in Race No. 1 Saturday, then fourth in Race No. 2 to stay in the hunt for the series championship.

    “I’m happy for him and it’s one of the reasons why we wanted him on our team because I knew he’d be strong for our team and he’s not letting us down,” Andretti said. “I think he has the team around him to do it (win series championship). I think the team’s doing well and he’s running strong. I think he’s a real factor.

    “Obviously, getting the double points with the win at Indy helped a lot in the championship.”

    Andretti also had Alexander Rossi with a top-10 finish (seventh). Rossi sits seventh in points with 246, five behind Rahal and 13 ahead of Team Penske driver Will Power.

    Robinson wins Trans Am

    Gar Robinson won the Trans Am TA2 series race in the No. 74 Chevrolet Camaro.

    Rookie Rafa Matos finished second in a Camaro, followed by Tony Buffomante in a Ford Mustang and Sheldon Creed in a Dodge Challenger.

    Buffomante and Creed, another rookie, battled it out during the final two laps.

    Creed sweeps Truck Series

    Creed had double duty Sunday, also competing in the Truck Series where he earned the weekend sweep.

    Matt Brabham finished second.

