Graham Rahal races during the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race Sunday on Belle Isle. Rahal won the race to sweep the doubleheader. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Detroit — Graham Rahal quickly turned his season around, winning Race No. 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Sunday afternoon to become the first driver to earn the sweep of the weekend IndyCar doubleheader on Belle Isle.

Rahal was dominant all day while running up front, leading 38 of 67 laps before the race was red flagged —stopped for nearly 20 minutes while cleaning up the track — setting up a two-lap shootout between Rahal and Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power, along with Indy 500 winner and pole sitter Takuma Sato.

Rahal, physically beaten up by driving on the 13-turn, 2.3-mile street course and displaying blisters on his hands, used his Push to Pass system to keep him ahead of his competitors, running perfect laps to win by 1.1 seconds over Newgarden, 2.6 over Power and .3.8 over Sato.

Rahal, starting third, pitted on Lap 24, one lap after Sato pitted and came back with the lead.

Rahal’s two-pit strategy paid off for the second straight day, showing his power in the No. 15 Turns for Troops Honda for Rahal/Letterman/Lanigan Racing while running up front in clean air to build a 12-second lead over Sato by the midway point of the 70-lap race.

Rahal built his lead to 16 seconds before taking his final pit stop on Lap 47.

Rahal was aided by a caution-free race for the first 51 laps. He won the race Saturday in what then was the fewest caution periods (two) in Belle Isle history.

This was the fifth year Belle Isle hosted a doubleheader. Scott Dixon was the last driver to win a series doubleheader, winning both races in Toronto in 2013.

Things got interesting in the final 17 laps for Rahal who couldn’t get past Ryan Hunter-Reay who started alongside Sato on the front row.

Hunter-Reay had trouble early on and was nearly a lap off the pace, but wasn’t about to give way to Rahal when the leader was on his tail on Lap 53.

Rahal held a 14-second lead over Newgarden with 13 laps remaining, but Newgarden cut the deficit to 5.5 seconds with five laps left before Hunter-Reay moved over, allowing Rahal to pass.

Then, with five laps remaining the first caution came out when James Hinchcliffe suffered from electrical problems to bunch up the field for a shootout. The race was red flagged — or, stopped — with four laps left when Spencer Pigot’s car went up in smoke with turbo failure..

Yes, Rahal left Belle Isle in a much better mood after entering the weekend 15th in points and looking for his first top-five finish this season.

And, now Rahal moves on to Texas later this month where he earned his victory, until this weekend.

