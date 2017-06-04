Takuma Sato talks with the media after picking up the pole position in qualifying for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 2 on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – Graham Rahal’s track record qualifying run from Saturday didn’t last long. Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato shattered the mark Sunday morning for Race No. 2 with a time of 1:13.673 on the 13-turn, 2.3 mile street course on Belle Isle.

It looked like Sato was just as thrilled winning the pole as he was a week ago at Indy, throwing his arms in the air in celebration.

It was Sato’s sixth pole and first since winning the top spot in Race No. 2 on Belle Isle back in 2014 while driving for A.J. Foyt. He now competes in the No. 26 Panasonic Honda for Andretti Autosport.

“It means a lot to me and I’m very happy,” said Sato of his qualifying run. “It’s a tremendous achievement; the No. 26 car was a rocket ship. I want to thank my teammate, Ryan (Hunter-Reay), who had an incredible lap in Group 1 and he gave me a lot of information and that helped me a lot.

“I gave 100 percent, everything, there was nothing left and I was happy with it, almost hit the wall a couple of times.”

Sato, who qualified in Group 2, will start Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. race alongside Hunter-Reay on the front row with Rahal, who won Race No. 1 Saturday in the No. 15 Honda for Rahal/Letterman/Lanigan Racing, starting in the second row with Team Penske driver Helio Castroneves in his No. 3 Chevrolet.

In fact, Rahal’s time (1:13.810) topped his former track record time of 1:13.968, as did James Hinchcliffe (1:13.826), who will start fifth.

Sato finished eighth in Race No. 1.

Series points leader Scott Dixon, who finished second in Race No. 1, will start eighth.