Detroit – Graham Rahal’s track record qualifying run from Saturday didn’t last long. Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato shattered the mark Sunday morning for Race No. 2 with a time of 1:13.673 on the 13-turn, 2.3 mile street course on Belle Isle.
It looked like Sato was just as thrilled winning the pole as he was a week ago at Indy, throwing his arms in the air in celebration.
It was Sato’s sixth pole and first since winning the top spot in Race No. 2 on Belle Isle back in 2014 while driving for A.J. Foyt. He now competes in the No. 26 Panasonic Honda for Andretti Autosport.
“It means a lot to me and I’m very happy,” said Sato of his qualifying run. “It’s a tremendous achievement; the No. 26 car was a rocket ship. I want to thank my teammate, Ryan (Hunter-Reay), who had an incredible lap in Group 1 and he gave me a lot of information and that helped me a lot.
“I gave 100 percent, everything, there was nothing left and I was happy with it, almost hit the wall a couple of times.”
Sato, who qualified in Group 2, will start Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. race alongside Hunter-Reay on the front row with Rahal, who won Race No. 1 Saturday in the No. 15 Honda for Rahal/Letterman/Lanigan Racing, starting in the second row with Team Penske driver Helio Castroneves in his No. 3 Chevrolet.
In fact, Rahal’s time (1:13.810) topped his former track record time of 1:13.968, as did James Hinchcliffe (1:13.826), who will start fifth.
Sato finished eighth in Race No. 1.
Series points leader Scott Dixon, who finished second in Race No. 1, will start eighth.
