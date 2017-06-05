Graham Rahal hugs his father, racing legend Bobby Rahal after Sunday’s victory in the Detroit Grand Prix. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Detroit — Amid moments of great triumph Saturday and Sunday, winning his fifth and sixth career races in the IndyCar series, Graham Rahal said he thought about some people in his life.

His father, Bobby, the great racer, took his young son to tracks and garages.

His wife, drag racer Courtney Force, whose funny car dragster burst into flames around her Friday night, after hitting 331.53 miles per hour.

His former teammate, Justin Wilson, who died racing, and shared more about driving with him, Rahal said, than any other driver.

His team manager, Ricardo Nault, from Troy, who won his first race in Detroit after 23 years, and who used to shoo Rahal and his friends out of his father’s race cars when Rahal was a boy.

It is not always easy as the son of a famous man.

But when your father is a three-time CART champion with 24 career wins, who won an Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring, and he is part-owner of the team for which you race, it is could be even more difficult.

“Yeah, but that’s OK, you know? I mean my dad’s a legend of the sport,” Rahal said, sitting down for breakfast along Woodward Monday, after becoming the first driver to sweep both races of the Detroit Grand Prix.

“When I saw dad on Saturday after the race, he was pretty choked up. And then, on Sunday. I think that change from being choked up to being really excited and proud.

“He’s a guy that I look up to tremendously; not just for racing but from a business standpoint,” Rahal said of his father, who also has a network of automobile dealerships in Pennsylvania.

“I enjoyed this weekend, having him here to be in the spotlight with us.”

When it came time to accept the owner’s trophy, the father seemed bashful about drawing attention from the son.

“He was very hesitant to go up on the podium and accept the trophy and stuff,” Rahal said. “He didn’t want that spotlight.

“But it was a lot of fun to have him here.”

He also thought a lot about his wife, who crossed the finish line qualifying first in the New England Nationals in New Hampshire Friday, and promptly found herself enveloped in a fireball.

“She’s good, yeah,” Rahal said. “She’s good.

“It’s a hard thing to see. And, unfortunately, I watched it a lot,” he said. “I had it on the app.

“Not a whole lot of fun.

“I mean, I take it pretty serious,” Rahal said. “I’ve been very spoiled in IndyCar, to have all these guys who were so serious about driver’s safety, that, for me, when I see something like that, it’s alarming.

“It strikes a chord more than you could ever imagine.”

He said he is looking forward to the weekend, when, after his race in Texas, he will fly to New Jersey to see Force race in the Summernationals.

He wants to be there.

“I know this shouldn’t make a difference,” Rahal said. “But with guys (in an incident) it’s like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ And I just brush it off.

“But with her, it’s like I view her as being so fragile. But she’s not! It’s just the way that I think, and it makes it even harder to see something go wrong.

“And, obviously, in those things, when it goes wrong the driver is no longer, in many ways, a driver, but a passenger. And I hate that.

“I hate that for her. I hate watching that whole deal.”

On, Sunday, his late teammate, Justin Wilson, came to his mind, Rahal said. Wilson won in Detroit in 2008, when they were teammates.

“I learned from a lot of really, really talented guys,” Rahal said. “What you learn, too, about those guys who are really, really, really good is typically they don’t share very much info about how they’re good.

“The only guy I ever worked with who was so forthcoming with info was Justin. There just weren’t many like that, at all.”

Rahal said another thrill from the weekend is the team manager, Ricardo Nault, winning in his home state after 23 years with the Rahal team.

“You know, he’s won the Indy 500 with Buddy Rice, as a mechanic. But I think that he won at home has him jumping out of his skin with excitement.

“For Ricardo this was a massive!”

It cast Rahal’s memory back a couple of decades.

“When I was a kid, I thought he was the biggest jerk on the planet.”

Rahal, 29, said he and his friends used to crawl all over his father’s back-up cars, which were kept in race form in case they were suddenly needed

“I used to take all my buddies in. I’m like eight, nine, 10 years old. Man, I’d rip the steering wheel off, and we’d get in there and jam the gear box.

“He hated me doing that.”

It also allowed Nault to stay at his brother’s house. It came in handy.

“It was lucky. I sprayed all of our clothes with champagne Saturday night, and he was able to take them all home and get them washed, so we had something for Sunday.”

A decade after his first IndyCar win racing part-time in 2008, Rahal had a near-perfect weekend. Mostly, in his career, Rahal has chased the faster cars of Roger Penske and Chip Ganassi.

“You know, it never happened like this for me,” Rahal said. “It’s never come together like this before.”

The slowest we were the entire weekend, we were second.

“It just doesn’t happen like that very much.”

gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/GreggKrupa