Denny Hamlin wins the Irish Hills 250 on Saturday at MIS. (Photo: Jeff Zelevansky, Getty Images)

Brooklyn — In the closest finish at the Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Irish Hills 250, the cup series veteran Denny Hamlin beat the Xfinity rookie William Bryon by .012 seconds.

Brad Keselowski (Rochester Hills) had a fast car all day, qualifying second, leading all 30 laps of Stage 1, and 41 of the first 60. But Keselowski lost some pace in the final stage and had trouble maintaining position on the last three restarts.

“It was a good run, all-in-all,” Keselowski said. “A lot to learn from, a lot to be proud of.

Some reckless blocking by pole winner Kyle Busch in the first several hundred yards of the race, in an apparent hope to keep Keselowski in second, caused Busch, a longtime rival of Keselowski’s, to wreck. But Busch still managed to finish fifth. Elliott Sadler finished third.

The finish was scintillating.

Hamlin caught the young Byron along the front stretch and went all of the way down to the apron of the track to maintain pace and position, before finally winning by a nose.