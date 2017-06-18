Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, wins the FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway Sunday. (Photo: Brian Lawdermilk, Getty Images)

Brooklyn – Kyle Larson won the FireKeepers 400 Sunday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway in a Father’s Day race that had three cautions in the final 15 laps, leading to a 5-lap shootout.

Larson, the pole sitter, was running first heading into the final restart, followed by Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.

Larson jumped out to the lead on the restart and held off the rest of the field to take over the Monster Energy Series Cup points lead in his No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Larson, who earned his first career win last August at MIS, now has two victories on the season. Elliott finished second for the third straight time at MIS and was followed by Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Jamie McMurray, Larson's teammate.

Martin Truex Jr., who won the first and second stages of the race, finished sixth, losing the points lead to Larson in the process.