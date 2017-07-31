Austin Cindric (Photo: Jonathan Ferrey, Getty Images)

Roseville — Eighteen-year-old Austin Cindric has driven a variety of race cars over the last four years.

He has the wisdom and manner of a man a decade or two more mature, and the right gene pool for racing.

In his first season in the NASCAR Truck Series, Cindric lies 10th in the drivers’ standings, 62 points behind the series leader, Christopher Bell. At 11th in the playoff standings, the teenager is on the bubble for the postseason tournament.

The next race is the LTi Printing 200, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at Michigan International Speedway.

Cindric said he appreciates what his team owner, Brad Keselowski, has done for him and some other young racers at Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR).

“It’s great,” Cindric said. “You know, the thing with Brad is, Brad formed his team to give opportunities to drivers, the same that Dale Jr. gave to him.’’

A decade ago when Keselowski, the only Michigan-born NASCAR Cup champion, came up in the sport, Earnhardt, who is retiring this year, took him under his wing. Earnhardt even gave Keselowski a place to stay for a while, and put him behind the wheel of race cars for JR Motorsports in what was then the Nationwide Series.

It was Keselowski’s big break, after he started in NASCAR driving a Ford F-150 for his family’s team, K-Automotive Motorsports.

Now it is Keselowski’s turn to provide the opportunity.

“Obviously, you’ve seen that work really well with Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Hemric, they’ve all moved up and moved forward into greater things,” Cindric said.

“And I think the people that Brad has put into place are the right people.

Austin Cindric drives the No. 19 truck for Brad Keselowski. (Photo: Jerry Markland / Getty Images)

“What I mean by that is they have the right amount of experience for the level they are at, and they really understand what it takes for a driver to develop themselves,” he said.

“They’re also patient enough for drivers to develop themselves, whereas some other teams get frustrated with that.”

Cindric says the progress he made through a dozen races in the truck series shows how development works.

“I felt like going into this year, I knew what it took to do a fast lap time,” he said. “But that’s using 95 percent of my brain to do the lap time because it is so foreign to what I know.

“Whereas now that I’m in the middle part of my season, that fast lap time takes about three-quarters of my brain,. The rest of it goes into racing and how to pass the guy in front of you.”

Cindric began his career in semi-professional legends car and Bandolero racing in 2012 in North Carolina.

After racing school, he competed in the F2000 National Championship in 2013 and 2014 for Andretti Autosport and Pabst Racing Services.

He also won a race in Historic Sports Car Racing, driving a Porsche 944.

The Global Rally Cross Championship Lites became the next stop, and then the IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) Sports Car Challenge and the ARCA (Automobile Racing Club of America) Racing Series.

He made his NASCAR truck debut with KBR in October 2015, but has driven regularly only this season.

“That’s been a huge challenge for me this year, understanding how to race in stock cars,” Cindric said. “Because it is so different for me. And I’ve put a lot of time and effort into that, and by the end of the year I want to be up there winning races.”

Cindric is the son of Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske and the crew chief for Josef Newgarden in the IndyCar Series.

Newgarden has won two straight races, including Sunday at Mid-Ohio when his car dominated the field, and he seized the lead with a scintillating inside-out move on teammate Will Power that was racing at its best.

The younger Cindric watched the race.

“Oh, yeah, that move on Power!” he said. “You can’t pull too many fast ones over Will. He’s always looking behind him, and that was a pretty neat deal.”

Cindric credited Newgarden with the win Sunday. But the victory in the previous race in Toronto came after a shrewd bit of directing by his father.

“That was a strategy call for the Toronto win, and T.C. was happy for a few days there,” Cindric said, referring to his dad.

Having a father in racing provides a close confidant and coach when Cindric needs him.

“When it comes to someone who knows what a driver needs to be a professional, that is what his job is, to understand what that is. I have someone a phone call, a text, a seat at the dinner table away: ‘Hey, what do I need to do, here? What’s your advice on this?’ ” he said.

Cindric thinks he might have to win a race this season to make the playoffs, and the lessons of a race won are often the best for young, developing drivers.

“You always have to keep on improving,” he said. “And so, I feel like the best thing we could do this year is to get a win. I think we’ve very capable. I have a lot of faith in the guys in the 19 team. It’s got a lot of experience.

“Michigan’s a bit of a wild card every year because you don’t know who’s going to be completely fast. It is such a big track and you are so trimmed out, and the track is not very conducive to racing side-by-side in the trucks, because the trucks are so aero-sensitive.

“So, it’s going to be an interesting weekend for us,” Cindric said.

“Obviously, it’s a huge weekend for us as a team, not only because Brad’s from Michigan, but all of our sponsors are from Michigan: Horizon Global, Cooper Standard, Ford, of course, and LTi Printing.”

MIS races

The Pure Michigan 400 and the LTi Printing 200 are slated for Aug. 12 and 13 at Michigan International Speedway, as part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Friday, Aug. 11

5:05 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, qualifying, NBCSN.

Saturday, Aug. 12

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, qualifying.

1 p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200, FS1

Sunday, Aug. 13

3 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400, NBCSN

Tickets: mispeedway.com