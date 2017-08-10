Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE NASCAR drivers Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. help GM's Mark Reuss introduce the replacement to the Camaro SS. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Detroit — Jimmie Johnson certainly is not the first guy to drive a Camaro down Jefferson and punch the pedal a few times to let folks hear what he has under the hood.

Johnson also is likely not the first former California kid with racing dreams to let a finely tuned engine do some of his talking on one of the grand thoroughfares downtown in the Motor City.

But few have done it quite as well, even despite a little stage fright.

The seven-time and defending NASCAR champion bouncing the roar of 650 horsepower back-and-forth off the canyon of buildings in front of the Renaissance Center made for one heck of an introduction to the 2018 NASCAR cup car from Chevrolet.

Fitting, because the Camaro ZL1 race car marks the return of Camaro to the cup series for the first time since 1971.

Johnson’s thoughts, behind the wheel?

“I hope I don’t stall it,” said Johnson, who is second in the standings and hoping for a record-setting eighth title, which would eclipse Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. “There’s a lot of people watching!

“And they told me they wanted a lot of noise. So I erred on the side of a lot of RPMs and not stalling the thing in front of everybody.”

The champ would have stalled in front of 13 colleagues and fellow Chevy drivers, A.J. Almendinger, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard and Ryan Newman — all of whom the automaker assembled on a crescent driveway in front of General Motors World Headquarters, in the RenCen.

Toss in three legendary owners of racing teams, Rick Hendrick, Chip Ganassi and Richard Childress, some of the world’s best automobile designers and engineers — and, yes, a few of “the suits” showed up, in disguise — and it was quite an affair.

But the Camaro stole the show.

Beginning with the 2018 Daytona 500, the ZL1 race car replaces the Chevrolet SS that has won 71 cup series races.

Chevy leads in all-time NASCAR manufacturer titles with 39, including 13 consecutive from 2003-15.

Its drivers lead in all-time driver titles with 30.

“I think it’s a good looking car,” Earnhardt said, standing back to size up the Camaro, which he said he was seeing for the first time.

“And I think a lot of people were hoping that, even before the Camaro came into the Xfinity series, that they would bring Camaro into the cup series.

“This may lock up a lot of Chevrolet fans,” he said.

Some drivers and fans alike are hoping for more stability in the cars, racing close, including side by side.

“I think it just looks like it might provide a little better aero,” said Earnhardt, who is retiring at age 42 to begin broadcasting.

“I think we see a car in front of us here today that we’re excited about, and there’s things within this car that will give us a better opportunity performance-wise.”

Johnson owns a Chevrolet dealership and Hendrick more than one, and both men said they believe the Camaro race car will improve sales.

“Selfishly, it’s going to be a great race car, but it’s really going to be good for the dealership business.”

Moffit in first MIS race

Brett Moffitt is a 25-year old on a mission.

After driving for Michael Waltrip Racing and Front Row Sports, he won rookie of the year honors in 2015, only to be left out in the game of musical chairs caused by the constriction of some NASCAR teams in recent seasons.

“This will be my third cup start, here,” said Moffitt, who is 25 years old. “So, I’ve got some experience here, and I won last year in the Camping World Truck Series.”

That win came in only his fourth start, in the trucks.

“It’s been a good track for me,” he said.

“It’s a very fast race track. So, you’ve got to be up on the wheel, you’ve got to be paying attention.”

It will be his first race at Michigan International Speedway with the current engineering, design and mechanical rules, and Moffitt said it will provide “a learning curve.”

Southfield school a sponsor

Moffitt’s No. 83 BK Racing Toyota Camry is sponsored, in part, by Northwestern Technological Institute in Southfield.

Attracting sponsors is essential for building race teams and driving careers. And the skilled trade school, founded in 1979 and training heating and cooling tradesmen, hopes the sponsorship works for it in a few ways.

“Being a hands-on HVAC trade school, our students and instructors are mechanically inclined,” said Robert Cahill, the communications director for the school.

“They tend to be fans of auto sports, especially NASCAR. It was a natural fit.”

