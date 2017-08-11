Brad Keselowski poses with the Coors Light Pole Award after qualifying for the pole position for the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway. (Photo: Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

Brooklyn — Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski won the pole position Friday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway for Sunday’s running of the Pure Michigan 400.

Keselowski circled the two-mile superspeedway at 203.097 mph in the No. 2 Ford with his Penske teammate Joey Logano (203.063) joining him on the front row.

Keselowski, who has 14 career poles and is the 2012 Monster Cup series champion, owns two victories this season, locking him into the playoffs.

Five of the last eight pole sitters have gone on to win the race at MIS, a track at which Keselowski has never reached Victory Lane in NASCAR’s top series.

