Former Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson attended his first race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, enjoying his role as grand marshal of the Pure Michigan 400. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Brooklyn, Mich. — Red Berenson attended his first race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, enjoying his role as grand marshal of the Pure Michigan 400.

Berenson guided Michigan’s hockey program for the last 33 years before retiring this past spring, opening the door for Mel Pearson to take over the head job.

Berenson, who had a 848-429-92 record and led Michigan to 22 straight NCAA tournament appearances and national championships in 1996 and 1998 and to the national title game in 2011, attended the game with his grandson, 18-year-old Blake Berenson, a graduate of Brighton High School.

“We didn’t know what to expect; it’s my first time at a real NASCAR race, but we have been to the speedway before,” said Berenson, who now holds the title as special assistant to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. “When we got our ride in the pace car, that was an eye opener as to what we can expect with this race. We were going over 100 mph and I could feel myself hanging on. I can’t imagine what it’s like going 200 mph with 35 other cars trying to beat you, so I’m looking forward to the race. It’s been a great experience with getting to meet a lot of people and it’s been fun.”

Of his new job, Berenson said: “I’m retired as a coach, but I still have a position to help Warde Manuel, our new athletic director. One of the projects, it’s been my pet project for a long time, is been trying to endow all of our hockey scholarships. For example, we spend about $800,000 on scholarships each year, so we’re trying to endow at least $20 million so four percent of $20 million will pay for that $800,000. Someday I think Warde would like to have all the sports endowed at Michigan and hockey will be the first one so that’s my primary goal.

“And, then to be around to support our new coach Mel Pearson. Mel was an assistant with me for 25 years and then he went on to Michigan Tech and did a great job up there, and now he’s back at Michigan and I couldn’t be happier for him and I’ll be a big supporter of the coaching staff as well.”

Pearson was head coach at Michigan Tech the last six years, guiding the Huskies to a 75-34-14 record the last three years, including a pair of NCAA tournament appearances.

“I think I left Mel a good team and we have a couple of blue-chip recruits,” Berenson said. “I think Quinn Hughes will be a game-breaker and I think Josh Norris will be an impact player. We should be a much better team than we were last year (13-19-3).”

Berenson had a busy day, getting the race underway with his job of grand marshal by saying, “Drivers, start your engines,” and saying he was leaving for a trip Sunday night, heading to Parry Sound, Ontario to see his friend and former longtime CCHA commissioner Bill Beagan.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/DavidGoricki