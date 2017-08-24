Hydroplane history
Boats have been racing on the Detroit River since the motor was invented.
Boats have been racing on the Detroit River since the motor was invented. Above, three boats race side by side during the Detroit APBA Gold Cup Races on July 10, 2011. But hydroplane racing has been grappling with declining popularity for decades.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The first legend of the sport was Gar Wood, a Detroit
The first legend of the sport was Gar Wood, a Detroit boat designer and racer who eventually would become the first man to go 100 mph on water. He's seen above, at left, in Miss America VII in 1928.  Detroit News Photo Archive
Gar Wood accepts congratulations after breaking a world
Gar Wood accepts congratulations after breaking a world speed record in September 1932. His Miss America X averaged 124.86 miles per hour in a measured mile on the St. Clair River in Algonac, becoming the first boat to clock more than 2 miles a minute.  The Detroit News archives
A legend in the sport, "Wild Bill" Cantrell, began racing in the 1920s.
A legend in the sport, "Wild Bill" Cantrell, seen in 1955, began racing in the 1920s. For 22 years, he raced for the Gale Enterprises boats of Joe and Lee Schoenith of Detroit.   The Detroit News archives
Horace E. Dodge Jr., right, son of automotive pioneer
Horace E. Dodge Jr., right, son of automotive pioneer Horace Dodge, was the most influential advocate for power boat racing in Detroit after Gar Wood retired. He's seen here with his racing team on August 21, 1932.  The Detroit News archives
Horace E. Dodge Jr. looks at the Gold Cup on Sept. 8, 1932.
Horace E. Dodge Jr. looks at the Gold Cup on Sept. 8, 1932. He spent millions of dollars on the sport and built dozens of boats. In the 1933 race, he had four boats among the seven starters.  The Detroit News archives
Dodge's Delphine IV boat won the 1932 race, with Bill
Dodge's Delphine IV boat won the 1932 race, with Bill Horn driving and mechanic Charlie Grafflin riding.   Detroit News Photo Archive
Dixi Cola, driven by Fred Alter, turns in the second-best
Dixi Cola, driven by Fred Alter, turns in the second-best time of 108.288 during trials for the 1966 Gold Cup.   Detroit News Photo Archive
Horace Dodge Jr.'s sister, Delphine Dodge Baker, becomes
Horace Dodge Jr.'s sister, Delphine Dodge Baker, becomes the first woman to ever drive in Gold Cup competition, on September 7, 1933.  Detroit News Photo Archive
Danny Foster races the Miss Pepsi V to victory in 1947.
Danny Foster races the Miss Pepsi V to victory in 1947.  Courtesy of Danny Foster
Detroit native Bill Muncey tastes victory on June 25,
Detroit native Bill Muncey tastes victory on June 25, 1972, one of 62 hydroplane races he would win during his career - a record that would stand until Dave Villwock broke it in 2011.   Detroit News Photo Archive
From left, holding umbrella, Glenn Gates, 45, of Roseville
From left, holding umbrella, Glenn Gates, 45, of Roseville holds an umbrella over his daughter, Kali Gates, 6, as her mother, Janice Gates, 40, ties her shoe at the Chrysler Jeep Superstores Detroit APBA Gold Cup Race qualifying in Detroit on July 14, 2006. In background is Evan Gates, left, 8, and Gary Gates, 48.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Driver Steve David runs in U-6 Oh Boy! Oberto boat
Driver Steve David runs in U-6 Oh Boy! Oberto boat in qualifying laps at the Chrysler Jeep Superstores Detroit APBA Gold Cup Race qualifying in Detroit, Mich. on July 14, 2006.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, crew chief Gale Whitestine and crew members
From left, crew chief Gale Whitestine and crew members John Sankalis and Alan McDoughn discuss the U-1 Miss Budweiser vintage boat at the Chrysler Jeep Superstores Detroit APBA Gold Cup Race qualifying in Detroit on July 14, 2006.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
In 2008, at age 90, former Gold Cup winner Danny Foster
In 2008, at age 90, former Gold Cup winner Danny Foster managed the restoration of the Miss U.S.I. He's seen in his home in Grosse Pointe Woods.   Velvet S. McNeil, The Detroit News
Unlimited driver Jimmy King, right, of the U-3 Chrysler
Unlimited driver Jimmy King, right, of the U-3 Chrysler Jeep Superstores, talks with Chris Martus, left, of China Twp. behind Jimmy's backup Allison engine for the U-3, during qualifying on the Detroit River, July 11, 2008.  Todd McInturf/The Detroit News
The U-7 Formulaboats.com driven by Mike Allen makes
The U-7 Formulaboats.com driven by Mike Allen makes the Rooster Tail turn, Friday. Unlimited hydroplane boats test and qualify in the 100th running of the annual Chrysler Jeep Superstores Detroit APBA Gold Cup on The Detroit River, Friday afternoon, July 11, 2008.  Todd McInturf/The Detroit News
Dave Villwock driver of the U-16 Miss Elam Plus exits
Dave Villwock driver of the U-16 Miss Elam Plus exits the Roostertail turn during heat 2A of the 2009 Chrysler Jeep Superstores APBA Detroit Gold Cup race, Sunday July 12, 2009 along the Detroit River in Detroit.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Driver Steve David in the U1 Oh Boy! Oberto takes the
Driver Steve David in the U1 Oh Boy! Oberto takes the lead ahead of U-100 driven by Greg Hopp, during heat 3B of the 2009 Chrysler Jeep Superstores APBA Detroit Gold Cup race, Sunday July 12, 2009 along the Detroit River in Detroit.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Dave Villwock driver of the Spirit of Qatar exits the
Dave Villwock driver of the Spirit of Qatar exits the Roostertail turn during final, Sunday July 10, 2011, of the Detroit APBA Gold Cup race on the Detroit River in Detroit. Eight-time Gold Cup champion Dave Villwock won the final.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
An F/A-18 Tactical Fighter flight demonstration at
An F/A-18 Tactical Fighter flight demonstration at Detroit's Gold Cup Fundraiser at the Roostertail. Friday and Sunday, July 8-10, 2011.  Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
A Gold Cup fundraiser is held on the Roostertail's
A Gold Cup fundraiser is held on the Roostertail's floating pavilion in Detroit in July 2011.  Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
An acrobatic air show is part of the entertainment
An acrobatic air show is part of the entertainment at the Gold Cup fundraiser at the Roostertail in July 2011.  Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
The APBA Gold Cup trophy is seen on display in the
The APBA Gold Cup trophy is seen on display in the pits prior to the start of the Gold Cup race on the Detroit River on July 10, 2011.   Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Drivers Jimmy Shane in the Graham Trucking boat and
Drivers Jimmy Shane in the Graham Trucking boat and J. Michael Kelly in the Miss Beacon Plumbing boat exit the Roostertail turn during Unlimited Heats 1B on July 14, 2012.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Ryan Mallow, driver of the #100 Leland Unlimited boat,
Ryan Mallow, driver of the #100 Leland Unlimited boat, lands hard after flipping during the Detroit APBA Gold Cup heats July 13, 2013. He was treated and released at Detroit Receiving Hospital.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Jimmy Shane driver of the #5 Graham Trucking boat exits
Jimmy Shane driver of the #5 Graham Trucking boat exits the Roostertail Turn during the Detroit APBA Gold Cup, Saturday July 13, 2013, during Heats 1A on the Detroit River in Detroit.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Jimmy Shane driver of the Oh Boy! Oberto U6 boat exits
Jimmy Shane driver of the Oh Boy! Oberto U6 boat exits the Roostertail Turn, Sunday, July 13, 2014, with a broken upright wing during the final of the Detroit APBA Gold Cup on the Detroit River in Detroit. Jimmy Shane driver of the Oh Boy! Oberto U6 boat won the race.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Jon Zimmerman pilots his Spirit of Qatar unlimited
Jon Zimmerman pilots his Spirit of Qatar unlimited hydroplane around the hairpin turn. The Detroit Yacht Club presents The 2014 Detroit River Festival of Speed Unlimited Hydroplanes Racing for the APBA Gold Cup as race fans watch on Free Friday, July 11, 2014.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Jimmy Shane, driver of the Oh Boy! Oberto U6 boat,
Jimmy Shane, driver of the Oh Boy! Oberto U6 boat, smiles as he holds the Gold Cup trophy on July 13, 2014.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Driver J. Michael Kelly stands on top of the U5 Graham
Driver J. Michael Kelly stands on top of the U5 Graham Trucking 1 to celebrate his win at the 2016 UAW-GM Spirit of Detroit Hydrofest/APBA Gold Cup in Detroit on Aug. 28, 2016.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Detroit — The throngs used to number 400,000, and the city would close off Jefferson Avenue, much of the riverfront and bring the drivers and crews in with police escorts.

    That was hydroplane racing in Detroit in the 1960s.

    Motorsports enthusiasts and folks who just plain liked high-performance engines would come early, set up family picnics and stay for sporadic racing, maybe four or five events, all day.

    No longer.

    The crowd estimates are about 12-18 percent of what they were decades ago.

    Hydroplane racing has grappled with declining popularity for decades. Some involved in it reflexively recite the reasons, including the loss of the big roar from the old piston motors, not enough racing during long days on the water, too few boats competing and not enough competition among the boats that do race.

    Hydroplane racing also faces new trends discouraging interest in other motorsports, including a generation less interested in automobiles and motors and increasingly short attention spans.

    But race organizers, boat owners and drivers all say they have deployed some solutions.

    “They’re not the crowds of our youth,” said Doug Bernstein, the president of H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing, the boat league. “But, if you go to Tri-Cities, Washington, it was a big crowd this year — 100,000, 110,000 — in an area with about 250,000 people.

    “The quality of the racing is terrific. We’ve got some very competitive boats.

    “We’d like more of them.”

    Organizers also would like some American brand identification, and maybe bringing back some of the roar.

    “There’s been discussions about teams coming within the next year with automotive power,” Bernstein said. “I’ll believe it when I see it, but it’s certainly out there and people are looking at it.”

    Meanwhile, 60 years ago, hydroplane racing had a fairly lucrative, regional tour scheduled at several venues all around the Midwest. Some people think it can be done again in Canada, where the racing is somewhat more popular. Regardless, more racing at more venues is required.

    “We would like more race sites,” said Bernstein, who pointed out a disadvantage of the sport that the organizers, let alone racing teams, do not own the venues, which are mostly public spots along the water.

    “Hydroplane racing suffers the same challenges of any other motorsport. It’s expensive.”

    Other than the money, on almost everyone’s list of reasons for the decline is “the roar.”

    The sport is less popular because almost all of the World War II technology for motors, some from aircrafts like the Spitfire fighter and others from marine uses like the PT boats, have left the sport.

    Gone with them is the ferociously reverberating growl that often seduced people already interested in motors and their maximum performance.

    The turbines mostly purr, and they are not exactly cutting-edge technology either. It is Vietnam era helicopter equipment, hardly the sort of thing to make you put down your iPhone.

    “In H1, like all motorsports, it’s a challenging time right now,” said Mark Weber, the 1997 national champion and Michigan native who is president of the race organizer Detroit Riverfront Events. “It’s time to look at the sport differently and I think H1 is doing that.

    “They need to adapt to today’s fan, today’s customer and what they are looking for.”

    One initiative is packing a race day full of events.

    For the first time in the history of the sport, a second race is added this year. In addition to the Gold Cup on Sunday, the prestigious President’s Cup, usually awarded for hydroplane races on the Potomac River, will run Saturday.

    It took an approval from the American Power Boat Association, based on no racing on the Potomac in this calendar year.

    And it has attracted some good boats.

    “There’s eight teams with eight boats here, and sure, maybe we’d want 10 teams,” Weber said. “You could always have more racing. But I don’t think the quantity is as important as the quality.”

    Fans complained in some recent years when relatively small fields would race, with only one or two boats having any shot at winning.

    “There is a very good field that is very close in speeds and when you add the river to this equation, in my opinion, any boat can win the race,” Weber said.

    Dave Bartush, a veteran boat owner from Bloomfield Hills, is all in once again.

    Bartush purchased the former Miss Budweiser five weeks ago, and intends to race this weekend in the boat that competed last year as the “U-7.”

    He acknowledged the long difficulties of the sport, but said he remains confident in the future and hopes to approach H1 officials about more races in Canada, including just outside of Toronto.

    “I think it’s kind of leveled off a little bit,” Bartush said of the decline. “I don’t see it increasing or getting better. But I think the new people in charge of H1, they’ve got a handle on it.”

    While the sound the sport makes has made a critical difference, Bartush said, the turbines also drastically reduced the cost of racing.

    But a Michigan driver racing this weekend is going to bring the noise, and he loves it.

    Jimmy King, 56, of Wales, drives Go3 Racing, the only hydroplane left with an Allison V-12 piston power plant, designed and assembled to fly World War II fighters.

    King and his boat will be the favorites of many fans, who take encouragement from a second-place finish at Tri-Cities earlier this summer.

    “We’re the only piston-powered boat left in the fleet, and that’s probably been for 25 years now that Ed Cooper’s been the only one running with pistons,” King said of boat owner Ed Cooper Jr., of Evansville, Indiana.

    It is a matter of financial resources, King said.

    “I’ve listened to Ed answer the question thousands of times about why we’re the only ones running them,” King said. “And it’s because Ed owned the engines.

    “So they’re the only ones we run!”

    After a post-World War II stint in hydroplane racing, the engines are now used mostly in tractor pulls.

    “But if you’ve got the talent on the team to make the things work, you can make just as much horsepower as any turbine can,” King said.

    King is not sure how difficult it is to get parts “because I sit at the other end of the boat.”

    “Ed’s got a pretty good stockpile of equipment,” King said. “As quickly as I can hurt them, he seems to be able to replace some of them and down the road we go.”

    That is racing the way Detroiters once liked it, and some still do. The kind in which mechanics still wipe the grease from their hands as the race begins, after they have worked on motors loud enough to require ear plugs.

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @greggkrupa

    Rumble on the river

    What: Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Hydrofest

    When: Thursday-Sunday

    Where: Detroit River

    Main event: APBA Unlimited Gold Cup final, 4:35 p.m. Sunday

    Tickets: detroitboatraces.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE