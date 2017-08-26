Hydroplane history
Boats have been racing on the Detroit River since the
Boats have been racing on the Detroit River since the motor was invented. Above, three boats race side by side during the Detroit APBA Gold Cup Races on July 10, 2011. But hydroplane racing has been grappling with declining popularity for decades.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The first legend of the sport was Gar Wood, a Detroit
The first legend of the sport was Gar Wood, a Detroit boat designer and racer who eventually would become the first man to go 100 mph on water. He's seen above, at left, in Miss America VII in 1928.  Detroit News Photo Archive
Gar Wood accepts congratulations after breaking a world
Gar Wood accepts congratulations after breaking a world speed record in September 1932. His Miss America X averaged 124.86 miles per hour in a measured mile on the St. Clair River in Algonac, becoming the first boat to clock more than 2 miles a minute.  The Detroit News archives
A legend in the sport, "Wild Bill" Cantrell, seen in
A legend in the sport, "Wild Bill" Cantrell, seen in 1955, began racing in the 1920s. For 22 years, he raced for the Gale Enterprises boats of Joe and Lee Schoenith of Detroit.   The Detroit News archives
Horace E. Dodge Jr., right, son of automotive pioneer
Horace E. Dodge Jr., right, son of automotive pioneer Horace Dodge, was the most influential advocate for power boat racing in Detroit after Gar Wood retired. He's seen here with his racing team on August 21, 1932.  The Detroit News archives
Horace E. Dodge Jr. looks at the Gold Cup on Sept.
Horace E. Dodge Jr. looks at the Gold Cup on Sept. 8, 1932. He spent millions of dollars on the sport and built dozens of boats. In the 1933 race, he had four boats among the seven starters.  The Detroit News archives
Dodge's Delphine IV boat won the 1932 race, with Bill
Dodge's Delphine IV boat won the 1932 race, with Bill Horn driving and mechanic Charlie Grafflin riding.   Detroit News Photo Archive
Dixi Cola, driven by Fred Alter, turns in the second-best
Dixi Cola, driven by Fred Alter, turns in the second-best time of 108.288 during trials for the 1966 Gold Cup.   Detroit News Photo Archive
Horace Dodge Jr.'s sister, Delphine Dodge Baker, becomes
Horace Dodge Jr.'s sister, Delphine Dodge Baker, becomes the first woman to ever drive in Gold Cup competition, on September 7, 1933.  Detroit News Photo Archive
Danny Foster races the Miss Pepsi V to victory in 1947.
Danny Foster races the Miss Pepsi V to victory in 1947.  Courtesy of Danny Foster
Detroit native Bill Muncey tastes victory on June 25,
Detroit native Bill Muncey tastes victory on June 25, 1972, one of 62 hydroplane races he would win during his career - a record that would stand until Dave Villwock broke it in 2011.   Detroit News Photo Archive
From left, holding umbrella, Glenn Gates, 45, of Roseville
From left, holding umbrella, Glenn Gates, 45, of Roseville holds an umbrella over his daughter, Kali Gates, 6, as her mother, Janice Gates, 40, ties her shoe at the Chrysler Jeep Superstores Detroit APBA Gold Cup Race qualifying in Detroit on July 14, 2006. In background is Evan Gates, left, 8, and Gary Gates, 48.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Driver Steve David runs in U-6 Oh Boy! Oberto boat
Driver Steve David runs in U-6 Oh Boy! Oberto boat in qualifying laps at the Chrysler Jeep Superstores Detroit APBA Gold Cup Race qualifying in Detroit, Mich. on July 14, 2006.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, crew chief Gale Whitestine and crew members
From left, crew chief Gale Whitestine and crew members John Sankalis and Alan McDoughn discuss the U-1 Miss Budweiser vintage boat at the Chrysler Jeep Superstores Detroit APBA Gold Cup Race qualifying in Detroit on July 14, 2006.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
In 2008, at age 90, former Gold Cup winner Danny Foster
In 2008, at age 90, former Gold Cup winner Danny Foster managed the restoration of the Miss U.S.I. He's seen in his home in Grosse Pointe Woods.   Velvet S. McNeil, The Detroit News
Unlimited driver Jimmy King, right, of the U-3 Chrysler
Unlimited driver Jimmy King, right, of the U-3 Chrysler Jeep Superstores, talks with Chris Martus, left, of China Twp. behind Jimmy's backup Allison engine for the U-3, during qualifying on the Detroit River, July 11, 2008.  Todd McInturf/The Detroit News
The U-7 Formulaboats.com driven by Mike Allen makes
The U-7 Formulaboats.com driven by Mike Allen makes the Rooster Tail turn, Friday. Unlimited hydroplane boats test and qualify in the 100th running of the annual Chrysler Jeep Superstores Detroit APBA Gold Cup on The Detroit River, Friday afternoon, July 11, 2008.  Todd McInturf/The Detroit News
Dave Villwock driver of the U-16 Miss Elam Plus exits
Dave Villwock driver of the U-16 Miss Elam Plus exits the Roostertail turn during heat 2A of the 2009 Chrysler Jeep Superstores APBA Detroit Gold Cup race, Sunday July 12, 2009 along the Detroit River in Detroit.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Driver Steve David in the U1 Oh Boy! Oberto takes the
Driver Steve David in the U1 Oh Boy! Oberto takes the lead ahead of U-100 driven by Greg Hopp, during heat 3B of the 2009 Chrysler Jeep Superstores APBA Detroit Gold Cup race, Sunday July 12, 2009 along the Detroit River in Detroit.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Dave Villwock driver of the Spirit of Qatar exits the
Dave Villwock driver of the Spirit of Qatar exits the Roostertail turn during final, Sunday July 10, 2011, of the Detroit APBA Gold Cup race on the Detroit River in Detroit. Eight-time Gold Cup champion Dave Villwock won the final.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
An F/A-18 Tactical Fighter flight demonstration at
An F/A-18 Tactical Fighter flight demonstration at Detroit's Gold Cup Fundraiser at the Roostertail. Friday and Sunday, July 8-10, 2011.  Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
A Gold Cup fundraiser is held on the Roostertail's
A Gold Cup fundraiser is held on the Roostertail's floating pavilion in Detroit in July 2011.  Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
An acrobatic air show is part of the entertainment
An acrobatic air show is part of the entertainment at the Gold Cup fundraiser at the Roostertail in July 2011.  Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
The APBA Gold Cup trophy is seen on display in the
The APBA Gold Cup trophy is seen on display in the pits prior to the start of the Gold Cup race on the Detroit River on July 10, 2011.   Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Drivers Jimmy Shane in the Graham Trucking boat and
Drivers Jimmy Shane in the Graham Trucking boat and J. Michael Kelly in the Miss Beacon Plumbing boat exit the Roostertail turn during Unlimited Heats 1B on July 14, 2012.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Ryan Mallow, driver of the #100 Leland Unlimited boat,
Ryan Mallow, driver of the #100 Leland Unlimited boat, lands hard after flipping during the Detroit APBA Gold Cup heats July 13, 2013. He was treated and released at Detroit Receiving Hospital.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Jimmy Shane driver of the #5 Graham Trucking boat exits
Jimmy Shane driver of the #5 Graham Trucking boat exits the Roostertail Turn during the Detroit APBA Gold Cup, Saturday July 13, 2013, during Heats 1A on the Detroit River in Detroit.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Jimmy Shane driver of the Oh Boy! Oberto U6 boat exits
Jimmy Shane driver of the Oh Boy! Oberto U6 boat exits the Roostertail Turn, Sunday, July 13, 2014, with a broken upright wing during the final of the Detroit APBA Gold Cup on the Detroit River in Detroit. Jimmy Shane driver of the Oh Boy! Oberto U6 boat won the race.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Jon Zimmerman pilots his Spirit of Qatar unlimited
Jon Zimmerman pilots his Spirit of Qatar unlimited hydroplane around the hairpin turn. The Detroit Yacht Club presents The 2014 Detroit River Festival of Speed Unlimited Hydroplanes Racing for the APBA Gold Cup as race fans watch on Free Friday, July 11, 2014.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Jimmy Shane, driver of the Oh Boy! Oberto U6 boat,
Jimmy Shane, driver of the Oh Boy! Oberto U6 boat, smiles as he holds the Gold Cup trophy on July 13, 2014.  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Driver J. Michael Kelly stands on top of the U5 Graham
Buy Photo
Driver J. Michael Kelly stands on top of the U5 Graham Trucking 1 to celebrate his win at the 2016 UAW-GM Spirit of Detroit Hydrofest/APBA Gold Cup in Detroit on Aug. 28, 2016.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Andrew Tate of Walled Lake hit the start line in the cockpit of the U-9 RealTrac-Delta Gear with such precision that an hour after the finish of the first President’s Cup on the Detroit River Saturday some folks still wanted to see photographs of the start.

    They still could not believe Tate did it “clean.”

    But American Power Boat Racing officials said he met the line at quite nearly the precise moment the clock started the race.

    By Turn 1, down by the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle, Tate’s momentum gave him a surging lead.

    Despite some three-wide racing with the two drivers and teams who entered the race ahead of him in the H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes league, Jimmy Shane in Miss Homestreet and J. Michael Kelly in Graham Trucking, the 28-year-old with an easy smile never lost the lead.

    The 2016 rookie of the year in H1 garnered his second career victory.

    “Not much to say, right now. I’m running on adrenaline still,” said Tate, whose mom, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather have all driven unlimited hydroplanes.

    His dad, Mark, won Gold Cups in 1991 and 1994 on the Detroit River.

    “That was very, very special for me and the family,” Tate said.

    “We were the fastest qualifier yesterday, so we figured we had the fastest boat. Hopefully; we were banking on it going into the finals. We were trying to keep our noses clean.

    “We made a mistake in Seattle that killed us, going into the finals,” Tate said.

    Tate might well have won another race, earlier this year.

    More:Tate gets pole for Gold Cup, second for President’s Cup

    Probably the quickest boat in Seattle, too, he dislodged a buoy during the pre-race milling time, and Shane took the checkered.

    Shane, Kelly and Tate now have won the three H1 Hydroplane championship points races so far this season.

    “That was a rough one for us,” said Shane, in the pits after the race. “We had, actually, a really good start. I thought the other two boats (driven by Tate and Kelly) were jumping the gun, and I guess it took them a while to review the videotape.

    “Andrew must have absolutely laced the start, probably within a foot or two, my guess is.

    “But he had a full head of steam going down there,” Shane said. “He had a big advantage on the first lap.”

    With the wind from the southeast blowing up the backstretch at eight-to-12 miles per hour, some of the racing by the Detroit Yacht Club proved dicey all day.

    The same conditions with the wind blowing from the west, against the comparatively brisk current of the Detroit River, would probably have led to canceling racing for the day.

    It created some interesting circumstances, including Shane lifting entirely off the surface of the river for a couple of long, awkward stretches, as he tried to catch up to Tate on the backstretch.

    More:Sinking hydroplane racing seeks to restore roar

    A good number of fans and race officials thought, in those moments, the second major incident of the day would occur.

    But Shane held down Miss Homestreet.

    “I actually caught them in the back stretch and the three of us were going to come into the Roostertail turn three abreast,” he said.

    “Unfortunately, I hit a roller right at the yacht club, there and the boat got really, really loose. I’m very lucky to be able to bring it down.

    “It was just about ready to go over.”

    His momentum interrupted, Shane continued to duel with Kelly for second, with the Graham Trucking driver eventually locking it down.

    As for Tate?

    Gone, like the wind.

    At times he opened up a lead that ran longer than the length of the rooster tail generated by the Realtrac/Delta Gear, which is also sometimes called the Les Schwab Tires, depending on which sponsor is featured in which race.

    “It’s a long weekend,” said Tate, referring to the different strategies in place this weekend for the 2017 Spirit of Detroit Hydrofest, which for the first time features a doubleheader.

    “We wanted to make sure we were going to have a lane and be clean and hit the start flying.

    “That was the whole game plan.”

    At the end of the race, and heading into the Gold Cup Sunday, Shane, Kelly and Tate still were first, second and third in the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane standings. But championship tightened, and Tate is challenging for the title in his second season.

    Shane has 4,399 points, Kelly has 4,215, and Tate 4,200.

    The winner of each heat, including the final, receives 400 points, while 300 is awarded for second, 225 for third, 169 for fourth and 127 for fifth.

    Tate ran at 150.654 mph, Kelly 147.900 and Shane 143.314.

    Bert Henderson finished fourth in the U-7 Spirit of Detroit, at 132.883. Dustin Echols in the underpowered, but willing to compete, Bucket List at 75.244 eventually brought up the rear.

    “What a race!” Tate said, still exhilarated 30 minutes after the finish.

    “Jimmy Shane and Michael Kelly are just two heck-of-a-drivers, and to go out here and compete with them and race like that have to be exciting for everyone on the shore.

    “I almost wish I was in the stands, watching,” he said.

    The Gold Cup will be raced Sunday, with the first heats slated for 11 a.m. and 11:20.

    The second heats are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. and 2:30, with the final at 4:35 p.m.

    More:Hydroplane staple Ross hooked by waves over yonder

    All day Saturday drivers said that while the direction of the wind made for good racing, the brisker-than-desired velocity tossed up rolling waves on the back straight, along Belle Isle and the Detroit Yacht Club.

    In Heat 1B for the President’s Cup, disaster nearly struck.

    Kevin Eacret, piloting Miss Rock, had far less good fortune.

    The bow of Miss Rock lifted, stayed airborne, and the big unlimited hydroplane did a bow-over-stern 360.

    It looked like a horrific incident, and the crowd along the north bank of the river let out a great gasp.

    But when those watching from their boats in the slips at the Detroit Yacht Club soon got on their horns, the traditional signal that a driver is out of a boat in trouble, applause rang out.

    Rescuers gave Eacret high marks for executing the cockpit extrication drill to perfection.

    “You know, a lot of wind coming up the river, a lot of funny waves come of that yacht club over there,” he said.

    “I knew I wasn’t going to catch the other two boats. I was just trying to survive the heat. I was mellowing the boat out a bit, preparing it for the turn.
    “Before I knew it, I hit a roller and started staring towards the sky,” Eacret said. “And then the sky came around, and I was looking at the water.

    “And then, I’m coming back around again, and I saw all sky and no more water – and I’m thinking, this isn’t going to be good.”

    Eacret did not require hospitalization and stood and talked easily, about an hour after the incident.

    The Miss Rock will not race Sunday.

    The Miss DiJulio also will not race, having thrown a propeller and breaking a drive shaft before heat 1A.

    Tate won the first President’s Cup in the 104-year history of large motor boat racing in Detroit. Raced every year, except during World War II, on the Potomac River from 1926 to 1977, it is considered the second-most prestigious trophy on the H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes series, after the Gold Cup.

    On the Potomac, the trophy often was presented by Presidents, especially in the heyday of the sport.

    Detroiter Bill Muncey is the most dominant driver in the history of President’s Cup.

    The son of an auto dealer, Muncey won six, beginning in Miss Thriftway in 1956, Miss Century 21 in 1961 and 1962, Mr Sheet Metal in 1960 and Atlas Van Lines in 1971 and 1977.

    Another Detroiter, the electrician Chuck Thompson, won three in a row, 1950-52, in Miss Pepsi, which is on display in the Dossin Great Lakes Museum, on Belle Isle.

    And, in 1927, the automobile heir Horace E. Dodge Jr., won the second President’s Cup, with a winning speed of 51.25 mph.

    In the third heat of the race, the automobile heiress Delphine Dodge Baker piloted the Miss Pepsi, one of few women drivers in the history of the sport.

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/greggkrupa

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE