Kevin Durant has fit in during his first season with the Warriots. (Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Truth be told, Golden State’s former coach wasn’t sure the Warriors needed Kevin Durant.

The Warriors were already small-ball sensations, capable of piling up the points with their daring drives and sizzling shooting.

So rather than add another scorer, Don Nelson figured Golden State might be better off getting a dominant man in the middle to shore up the defense in the 2007 NBA draft.

Nelson thought the Warriors needed Greg Oden.

That was 10 years ago, leading up to the heavily hyped draft in which the Oden-Durant debate raged throughout basketball.

And now, as Durant leads the league’s most potent team into the NBA Finals while Oden is long gone from the NBA spotlight, it’s easy to forget that a lot of people agreed with Nelson.

“I think everyone felt that there were two players there that were going to be prominent players, but one thing you can’t count on is injuries,” Warriors executive Jerry West said. “So Greg really never had a chance to have a career.”

The Warriors were looking like a lottery team in March 2007 when Nelson was asked what he thought they should do if they got the No. 1 pick. He’s one of the innovators of small ball, a coach who seemed more comfortable with a point forward than a power forward, so it wouldn’t have been surprising if he leaned Durant.

But he favored Oden, a 7-footer who in his lone season at Ohio State was drawing comparisons to Hall of Famer Bill Russell, Nelson’s teammate in Boston.

“I think it’d be pretty simple for us,” Nelson said. “We would probably have to go with the bigger guy at this point.”

“I don’t think there could have been any more hype than there was,” said Memphis guard Mike Conley, Oden’s teammate at Ohio State.

“It was an amazing time to see two great players who have Hall of Fame potential from the beginning. You just know that they could come in and win multiple championships and be All-Stars every year and you don’t have that in every draft.”

Thomas ponders surgery

Celtics star Isaiah Thomas says it’s too early to tell if he needs surgery on his right hip.

The injury knocked the Boston point guard out of the Eastern Conference finals in Game 2. Although the Celtics won the next game without him, Cleveland went on to win the series in five games.

Thomas said at the team’s practice facility Friday the swelling must go down before there is a decision on how to rehab.

He says surgery is “not the No. 1 option right now.”