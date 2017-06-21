Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 3.0
1. Philadelphia 76ers: Markelle Fultz, PG, Fr., Washington. So, this appears to be the climax of the process — getting a No. 1 pick for the second year in a row to take Fultz, who is regarded as the best overall talent in this group. The Sixers made the blockbuster trade with the Celtics to move up two spots to get Fultz, to pair with the injury-prone Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Now what? After pushing all the chips in the middle of the table, this has to work out.  Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, Fr., UCLA. With all the trade speculation and the allure of getting Paul George — sooner or later — the Lakers will take another foundational piece in Ball. They dealt D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov on Tuesday to make room and clear cap space for a big move, possibly to make a run at LeBron James next summer. Magic Johnson is starting to work his … magic.  Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
3. Boston Celtics: Josh Jackson, SF, Fr., Kansas. The Celtics traded the top pick because they thought they could get the player they wanted at No. 3 anyway. It could work out for them, as they end up with Jackson, plus an extra pick next year in the deal — and they might not be done dealing. Jayson Tatum might be the better overall fit, but if Danny Ainge takes Jackson, watch for another trade.  Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
4. Phoenix Suns: Jayson Tatum, SF, Fr., Duke. Things took a turn here after De’Aaron Fox declined a workout for the Suns. They wanted a point guard, which would have made Eric Bledsoe a valued trade chip, but if they end up with Tatum, it can solidify their young corps. The problem is that it adds another frontcourt player to an already crowded crew, but Tatum is regarded as one of the most NBA-ready prospects.  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
5. Sacramento Kings: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Fr., Kentucky. The Kings have been looking to trade up in the draft, pairing their No. 5 and No. 10 picks. The Lakers reportedly listened intently but if the Kings end up staying put, they could end up with a pair of picks that can help immediately. This is a good starting point with Fox, one of the quickest and most athletic point guards in the crop.  John Locher, Associated Press
6. Orlando Magic: Malik Monk, SG, Fr., Kentucky. With the top five talents all gone, the Magic will have one of the most pivotal picks in the top 10. They'll land on Monk because they need a volume scorer, which Monk showed he can do in his year at Kentucky. Monk’s draft stock fell because teams aren’t enamored by his size, but scoring and talent can overcome a lot of the other foibles. Jonathan Isaac is another good choice here.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Fr., Florida State. The Wolves need a power forward to add to their maturing and talented core of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. They’ll have a choice between Isaac and Lauri Markkanen and wouldn’t be upset with either one. Markkanen is probably more polished now, but Isaac is stronger defensively and projects to be a very good player as well.  Robert Franklin, Associated Press
8. New York Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, Fr., North Carolina State. Amid all the bluster of Phil Jackson suggesting that he’d listen to trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis, they still have a critical draft choice where they’re targeting a point guard. Their likely options are Smith and Frank Ntilikina. But knowing that the Mavericks covet Ntilikina, they could take him at this spot and make a deal.  Karl B DeBlaker, Associated Press
9. Dallas Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France. The Mavericks would love to see Ntilikina fall here without having to give up anything, but if the Knicks take him, they may have to budge. They’ve invested a lot of time and resources into Ntilikina — including reportedly hiring his European coach to coach their summer league team — but it’s clear point guard is their biggest need.  Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, Getty Images
10. Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Fr., Arizona. The Kings get lucky for a second time, as Markkanen drops down a few spots to them here. They’ll also consider Zach Collins, but Markkanen is the more developed pick who can contribute immediately. If they end up with De'Aaron Fox and Markkanen, this draft will be a rousing success — which can’t often be said about the Kings.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
11. Charlotte Hornets: Donovan Mitchell, G, Soph., Louisville. The Hornets picked up Dwight Howard in a trade on Tuesday, strengthening their defense in the middle. They could use some help on the perimeter and Mitchell fits the bill with his athleticism. The Hornets also will consider Luke Kennard, but Mitchell’s ability to play both backcourt positions gives him the nod.  Andy Lyons, Getty Images
12. Detroit Pistons: Luke Kennard, SG, Soph., Duke. There’s been plenty of speculation that the Pistons were looking to deal this pick to get a veteran who can play now. The Lakers snooped around to try to get in this area of the draft to get Kennard or Zach Collins. But here, the Pistons get the shooter they need. They also liked Donovan Mitchell, but after he’s gone, they'll take the safe pick.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
13. Denver Nuggets: OG Anunoby, SF/PF, Soph., Indiana. For much of the draft process, Anunoby has remained in this spot because the Nuggets don’t need to rush him into the rotation as he recovers from a knee injury. He has high long-term potential and his upside is too high to pass up at this spot, especially since they aren’t projected to be a playoff contender next season.  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
14. Miami Heat: Zach Collins, PF/C, Fr., Gonzaga. Pat Riley will be rubbing his eyes to make sure he’s seeing correctly if he finds Collins still on the board this low in the first round. He’s a good overall talent, with solid rebounding skills and 3-point range. The Heat could use some help on the inside alongside Hassan Whiteside and Collins can play two spots, with needed versatility.  Gregory Bull, Associated Press
15. Portland Trail Blazers: Harry Giles, F, Fr., Duke. Now that the second tier of prospects is gone, the draft gets a little less interesting. The Blazers need some help in the frontcourt and with three first-round picks, they can take some risks. They take a big stab here with Giles, who has had two ACL surgeries and is working his way back. He says he’s 100 percent, but teams will be leery.  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
16. Chicago Bulls: Justin Jackson, SF, Jr., North Carolina. The Bulls reportedly are in talks to trade Jimmy Butler and will get a haul in return, a de facto start to a rebuilding process. They can start early by getting Jackson, a very good shooter with size (6-foot-8). With Dwyane Wade opting in for next season, they don’t have as big a need for a guard, though they could still look at Terrance Ferguson at this spot.  Gerry Broome, Associated Press
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Terrance Ferguson, SG, Australia. With an unexpected jump last season, the Bucks seem to have many of their pieces in place, but will need to build on that success. They’re obviously building around their young core and Ferguson, who skipped college to play in Australia, will complement Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker and Malcolm Brogdon. Greg Monroe also reportedly will opt to return.  Morne de Klerk, Getty Images
18. Indiana Pacers: John Collins, PF, Soph., Wake Forest. They’ll have plenty of good choices at this spot and with the talk brewing about trading Paul George, they could end up with a higher pick. If they deal now, they’ll quickly be in rebuilding mode and will look to add to the frontcourt. T.J. Leaf is another good choice, but Collins has a bit more upside with his versatility on offense and defense.  Gary Landers, Associated Press
19. Atlanta Hawks: Ike Anigbogu, C, Fr., UCLA. After trading Dwight Howard and picking up Miles Plumlee, the Hawks are reshaping their roster and looking in a different direction. They can use a space-eater in the middle and Anigbogu can help them with his rebounding and inside scoring. He’s still a little raw, which is why he dropped this far, but he can fill a need.  Matt York, Associated Press
20. Portland Trail Blazers: T.J. Leaf, PF, Fr., UCLA. With their second first-round pick, the Blazers double down at power forward, taking Leaf, who is ready to play at the position right now. He had a good year with the Bruins and his skill set projects well to a fast-paced Blazers squad with needs in the frontcourt. This is a good value pick with so many good bigs in this range.  Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bam Adebayo, PF, Fr., Kentucky. The Thunder would like a small forward at this spot, but most of the targets here would be a reach. So, they end up with an intriguing talent in Adebayo, who is improving his outside range to go along with his high energy and athleticism. His year at Kentucky didn’t let him show all of his skills, but he’ll blossom in a fast-moving offense and bring it on the defensive end.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
22. Brooklyn Nets: Justin Patton, C, Fr., Creighton. They traded center Brook Lopez to the Lakers and got Timofey Mozgov — and his bad contract — in return, but they’ll need to bolster their frontcourt to provide more help. Patton should do that, with his strong versatility on both ends of the court. He’s an efficient offensive player in the post and good on the defensive end, which is a prudent mix for the growing Nets.  Nati Harnik, Associated Press
23. Toronto Raptors: Frank Jackson, PG, Fr., Duke. There’s growing concern about the situation with Kyle Lowry and his long-term prospects, so the Raptors try to get some insurance here. Jackson is a combo guard and has good size at 6-4 to be in the same mold as Lowry, but may take some time to develop in that role. He’s lauded for his athleticism and could be a solid pick this late in the first round.  Rainier Ehrhardt, Associated Press
24. Utah Jazz: Josh Hart, SG, Sr., Villanova. The Jazz are bracing for the possible exit of Gordon Hayward and are looking to fill that potential scoring void. Hart is a good step in that direction, with good size and wing skills that will translate to the NBA. He’s more experienced and plays well on both ends of the floor, which will pair well with Rudy Gobert as the backstop in the middle.  Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
25. Orlando Magic: Jawun Evans, PG, Soph., Oklahoma State. After addressing the backcourt needs with the No. 6 pick, the Magic get some help at point guard with Evans. He’s small (6-feet), which is a concern, but his better qualities outshine that as he can run an offense very well and is a good shooter — two traits that might be hard to find this late in the first round.  Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
26. Portland Trail Blazers: Jarrett Allen, C, Fr., Texas. If they wind up keeping all three picks, they’ll have the luxury of taking a big man and getting one who has slipped so far. Allen, known for his defense, had been pegged to be in the 15-20 range, but at this point he’s a good selection. He’s thin and will need to add some weight, but he’s deceptively good on the offensive end.  Eric Gay, Associated Press
27. Los Angeles Lakers: D.J. Wilson, PF, Soph., Michigan. The Lakers got this pick from the Nets in the D’Angelo Russell deal and with back-to-back picks, can choose to build their young depth or potentially package them in another trade. Wilson is a good two-way player and if he gets back to his home state of California, can be part of the suddenly budding Lakers squad.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany. If they keep either of these picks, the Lakers don’t need anyone who can contribute immediately. So Hartenstein, who is only 18 years old, can be a draft-and-stash candidate to let him develop a little more. He’s still athletic and has potential, but adding him to a youth-filled roster won’t help right now.  euroleague.net
29. San Antonio Spurs: Ivan Rabb, PF/C: Soph., California. There is some talk swirling about the future of LaMarcus Aldridge, but the core likely will remain set for the Spurs with some tweaks to get younger backups. Rabb is a 6-10 space filler who is still raw in many phases of his game, but the athleticism and presence in the middle show his potential. He’s only 220 pounds, so he’ll need to bulk up a bit.  Thomas Boyd, Associated Press
30. Utah Jazz: Tony Bradley, C, Fr., North Carolina. They could use some insurance behind Rudy Gobert, who has been injured some. But if they like the upside that Bradley possesses, they’ll take a flyer here. He’s had some good workouts and at 6-10 and 250 pounds, he has good size to be able to contribute. Bradley is more of a traditional post player who can protect the rim.  Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
    Click through the gallery above to view Rod Beard's NBA mock draft, version 3.0. (Go here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

    It’s go time. The days leading up to the NBA draft have been as dramatic and exciting as any point of the NBA season, including the trade deadline, the regular season and the first three rounds of the playoffs.

    Of course, the biggest bombshell was the Sixers getting the No. 1 overall pick from the Celtics for a package that included the No. 3 pick and a first-round selection next season. Celtics team president Danny Ainge might not be done, either.

    The last few hours before the draft — and the picks in the draft — could add more intrigue, as teams could be picking for themselves or others. Even when a player puts on the hat for a team, it could be just a trial fitting, with a different one coming just a short time later.

    The Lakers aren’t a sure bet with the No. 2 pick and the Celtics could go a different direction than Josh Jackson at No. 3. It will all make for an interesting couple of hours, not counting other potential big-time deals, including talks of Paul George and Jimmy Butler moving and shifting the balance of power to teams who could challenge the Golden State Warriors.

    There’s plenty of uncertainty in the first round, just in the picks themselves, but there appear to be clear delineations between the tiers of talent from the top 10 to the next five and beyond.

    Here’s a final look at how The News’ Rod Beard projects the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft.

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

