Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be one of the top free agents on the market. He’s a restricted free agent, which means the Pistons have an opportunity to match any offer. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Go through the gallery to see James Hawkins’ top 25 NBA free agents. (Go here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

With the NBA draft in the rearview mirror, it’s time for the real fun to begin.

Talks of super teams will fill the airwaves when free agency gets underway and the scales of power could shift throughout the East and West as teams race to stock up on talent in an effort to rival the Cavaliers and Warriors.

Several of the premier free agents will be on every team’s wish list, but the top two — Golden State stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry — won’t likely be packing their bags and heading elsewhere anytime soon.

That will leave teams lining up and opening their wallets for a handful of All-Star caliber players — highlighted by Utah’s Gordon Hayward, Los Angeles’ Blake Griffin, Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry — while others will be left to battle for role players and search for a diamond in the rough.

Even with clock ticking down until the start of free agency, a move has already shaken up the league, with Clippers guard Chris Paul heading to Houston to join forces with Rockets star James Harden in a sign-and-deal trade on Wednesday.

It’ll be hard for most teams to make a similar summertime splash, particularly the Pistons.

Stan Van Gundy and Co. don’t have much wiggle room given their salary-cap situation but that’s doesn’t mean they’ll be onlookers. After shipping wing Darrun Hilliard to the Rockets, the Pistons cleared a little bit of cap space and a spot on the roster.

Ultimately, their biggest decision will come down to whether they retain guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a restricted free agent who could garner a max offer from another team and force the Pistons’ hand.

Will Caldwell-Pope stay? Where will the other prized free agents go?

We’ll find out when the free-agent frenzy kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/jamesbhawkins