James Hawkins' top 25 NBA free agents
Go through the gallery to view James Hawkins top 25 NBA free agents, which includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.  Illustration by Larry O'Connor/Photos by Associated Press and Getty Images
1. Kevin Durant, SF, Warriors (player option). Age:
1. Kevin Durant, SF, Warriors (player option). Age: 28. 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds in 2016-17. The reigning Finals MVP opted out of his player option but likely isn’t going anywhere. One of the best scorers in the league, Durant is expected to take a short-term deal to return to Golden State as it reloads to defend its title.  Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images
2. Stephen Curry, PG, Warriors (unrestricted). Age:
2. Stephen Curry, PG, Warriors (unrestricted). Age: 29. 25.3 points, 6.6 assists in 2016-17. The two-time MVP is set for a mega-deal that will make him the highest-paid player in the league. Many teams will try to lure Curry away, but it’s hard to envision a scenario where he’ll bolt after winning a title in such dominant fashion.  Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
3. Gordon Hayward, SF, Jazz (player option). Age: 27.
3. Gordon Hayward, SF, Jazz (player option). Age: 27. 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds in 2016-17. The seven-year pro has steadily improved throughout his career and is entering his prime. Hayward is a do-it-all wing who is efficient on offense and versatile on defense. He’ll have no shortage of suitors.  Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
4. Blake Griffin, PF, Clippers (player option). Age
4. Blake Griffin, PF, Clippers (player option). Age 28. 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds in 2016-17. The five-time All-Star was once one of the top power forwards in the league before injuries struck and limited him to an average of just 54 games the past three seasons. Griffin is still a top-quality player but there are concerns about the quantity he’ll play.  Matt York, Associated Press
5. Kyle Lowry, PG, Raptors (unrestricted). Age: 31.
5. Kyle Lowry, PG, Raptors (unrestricted). Age: 31. 22.4 points, 7.0 assists in 2016-17. Lowry has blossomed the past five years in Toronto and is coming off the best season of his career. He’s an All-Star caliber guard who doesn’t have any major health concerns and is looking to sign his last major contract.  Tony Dejak, Associated Press
6. Paul Millsap, PF, Hawks (player option). Age: 32.
6. Paul Millsap, PF, Hawks (player option). Age: 32. 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds in 2016-17. Millsap tends to fly under the radar but does a little bit of everything. He’s a quality rebounder, effective in the post, can knock down shots from the perimeter and is a versatile defender. He’s a smart player whose presence will make any team better.  Daniel Shirey, Getty Images
7. Otto Porter Jr., SF, Wizards (restricted). Age:
7. Otto Porter Jr., SF, Wizards (restricted). Age: 24. 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds in 2016-17. Porter has gradually improved as a shooter, particularly from 3-point range (43.4 percent), and was a key piece during Washington’s playoff run. His length makes him difficult to guard and he could be one of the top wings on the market due to his two-way value.  Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
8. Danilo Gallinari, SF, Nuggets (unrestricted). Age:
8. Danilo Gallinari, SF, Nuggets (unrestricted). Age: 28. 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds in 2016-17. Big forwards with unlimited range are coveted in the NBA. Gallinari (6-foot-10) shot a career-high 44.7 percent from the field, 38.9 percent on 3-pointers and 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
9. Jrue Holiday, PG, Pelicans (unrestricted). Age:
9. Jrue Holiday, PG, Pelicans (unrestricted). Age: 27. 15.4 points, 7.3 assists in 2016-17. Holiday his highly productive when he’s healthy, but he hasn’t played in at least 70 games since the 2012-13 season. He’s not a star by any means but he’s a shifty and instinctive playmaker.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
10. George Hill, PG, Jazz (unrestricted). Age: 31.
10. George Hill, PG, Jazz (unrestricted). Age: 31. 16.9 points, 4.2 assists in 2016-17. The nine-year veteran had his most productive offensive season last year with the Jazz. He played a key role in Utah’s playoff series win over the Clippers but has missed a lot of games in two of the past three seasons.  Gene Sweeney Jr., Getty Images
11. Serge Ibaka, PF, Raptors (unrestricted). Age: 27.
11. Serge Ibaka, PF, Raptors (unrestricted). Age: 27. 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds in 2016-17. Ibaka is no longer a shoe-in to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate but he still brings plenty to the table with his shot-blocking presence and improving 3-point shooting prowess.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
12. J.J. Redick, SG, Clippers (unrestricted). Age:
12. J.J. Redick, SG, Clippers (unrestricted). Age: 33. 15 points, 2.2 rebounds in 2016-17. Redick is an elite 3-point shooter and has shot at least 43 percent from beyond the arc the past three seasons. He gives teams fits with his constant movement and ability to navigate screens to find shooting windows.  Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
13. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, Pistons (restricted).
13. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, Pistons (restricted). Age: 24. 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds in 2016-17. Caldwell-Pope is the Pistons’ top defender and has played at least 76 games each of his first four seasons. He’s a solid shooter but his production has leveled off since his second-year leap. Still, he has value as a two-way player and could garner a max offer.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
14. Andre Iguodala, SF, Warriors (unrestricted). Age:
14. Andre Iguodala, SF, Warriors (unrestricted). Age: 33. 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds in 2016-17. One of the top sixth men and perimeter defenders in the game, Iguodala is a spark plug off the bench and has played an integral part in Golden State’s success. His value is much more than his stats show.  Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
15. Jeff Teague, PG, Pacers (unrestricted). Age: 29.
15. Jeff Teague, PG, Pacers (unrestricted). Age: 29. 15.3 points, 7.8 assists in 2016-17. Teague is solid, durable and consistent. He started all 82 games last season and has only missed three games the past two years. He’s not a top-tier point guard but he’s still a dynamic player.  R Brent Smith, Associated Press
16. Nerlens Noel, C, Mavericks (restricted). Age: 23.
16. Nerlens Noel, C, Mavericks (restricted). Age: 23. 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds in 2016-17. Noel is a defense-oriented big man and rim protector who has upside. He also has red flags, though, with his limited offense and injury history.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
17. Dion Waiters, SG, Heat (player option). Age: 25.
17. Dion Waiters, SG, Heat (player option). Age: 25. 15.8 points, 4.3 assists in 2016-17. Everything seemed to finally start clicking for Waiters. He enjoyed a breakout season with the Heat, which was also the most efficient of his six-year career. Now it’s a matter of whether he can sustain that level of play.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
18. Taj Gibson, PF, Thunder (unrestricted). Age: 32.
18. Taj Gibson, PF, Thunder (unrestricted). Age: 32. 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds in 2016-17. Gibson has spent most his time coming off the bench but is a consistent contributor, particularly on defense. He has a solid mid-range game and a high motor.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
19. Dirk Nowitzki, PF, Mavericks (team option). Age:
19. Dirk Nowitzki, PF, Mavericks (team option). Age: 39. 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds in 2016-17. Dallas elected not to exercise its team option so it can sign the future Hall of Famer to a short-term deal. Father Time is starting to catch up to Nowitzki but the sweet-shooting big man is out to prove he still has something left.  Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
20. Zach Randolph, PF, Grizzlies (unrestricted). Age:
20. Zach Randolph, PF, Grizzlies (unrestricted). Age: 35. 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds in 2016-17. The former Michigan State standout’s years as a starter are behind him and he’s adapted to his reserve role. He continues to do what he’s always done well – clean up on the boards and punish teams in the paint.  Frederick Breedon, Getty Images
21. Pau Gasol, PF, Spurs (player option). Age: 36.
21. Pau Gasol, PF, Spurs (player option). Age: 36. 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds in 2016-17. Gasol is a steady veteran who started a career-low 39 games last season and is at the point of his career where he’s sacrificing his stats to fit his team’s needs. He still packs an offensive punch with his patented mid-range game.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
22. Rudy Gay, SF, Kings (unrestricted). Age: 30. 18.7
22. Rudy Gay, SF, Kings (unrestricted). Age: 30. 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds in 2016-17. Gay is coming off a devastating Achilles injury that cut his season short after 30 games. The combo forward will have to reestablish himself and could have to adapt his game if there’s any loss in his mobility.  Sam Greenwood, Getty Images
23. Andre Roberson, SG, Thunder (restricted). Age:
23. Andre Roberson, SG, Thunder (restricted). Age: 25. 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds in 2016-17. Roberson is athletic and a first-team All-Defense caliber defender. The problem is his offense is a work in progress and can be a liability at times. He’s also a woeful 3-point shooter (24.5 percent) for a guard.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
24. Tim Hardaway Jr., SG, Hawks (restricted). Age:
24. Tim Hardaway Jr., SG, Hawks (restricted). Age: 25. 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds in 2016-17. The ex-Wolverine got off to a slow start to his career but picked it up this past season, setting career highs in field-goal percentage (45.5 percent) and points (14.5).  Rob Carr, Getty Images
25. Patty Mills, PG, Spurs (unrestricted). Age: 28.
25. Patty Mills, PG, Spurs (unrestricted). Age: 28. 9.5 points, 3.5 assists in 2016-17. Mills has been a backup the majority of his career and that likely won’t change. He’s a scrappy defender, a high-energy player and a knock-down 3-point shooter.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
    With the NBA draft in the rearview mirror, it’s time for the real fun to begin.

    Talks of super teams will fill the airwaves when free agency gets underway and the scales of power could shift throughout the East and West as teams race to stock up on talent in an effort to rival the Cavaliers and Warriors.

    Several of the premier free agents will be on every team’s wish list, but the top two — Golden State stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry — won’t likely be packing their bags and heading elsewhere anytime soon.

    That will leave teams lining up and opening their wallets for a handful of All-Star caliber players — highlighted by Utah’s Gordon Hayward, Los Angeles’ Blake Griffin, Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry — while others will be left to battle for role players and search for a diamond in the rough.

    Even with clock ticking down until the start of free agency, a move has already shaken up the league, with Clippers guard Chris Paul heading to Houston to join forces with Rockets star James Harden in a sign-and-deal trade on Wednesday.

    It’ll be hard for most teams to make a similar summertime splash, particularly the Pistons.

    Stan Van Gundy and Co. don’t have much wiggle room given their salary-cap situation but that’s doesn’t mean they’ll be onlookers. After shipping wing Darrun Hilliard to the Rockets, the Pistons cleared a little bit of cap space and a spot on the roster.

    Ultimately, their biggest decision will come down to whether they retain guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a restricted free agent who could garner a max offer from another team and force the Pistons’ hand.

    Will Caldwell-Pope stay? Where will the other prized free agents go?

    We’ll find out when the free-agent frenzy kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

