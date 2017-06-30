Ricky Rubio, left, averaged 10.3 points and 8.5 assists in six seasons with the Timberwolves. (Photo: Hannah Foslien, Associated Press)

Minneapolis — The Minnesota Timberwolves reached an agreement with Utah on Friday to send point guard Ricky Rubio to the Jazz to clear salary cap space for a big run in free agency, according to multiple reports.

The Jazz sent the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2018 first-round draft pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Rubio, a talented Spaniard who has struggled with injuries at times over his six years in Minnesota. Utah received the pick when it traded Enes Kanter away as part of a three-team deal in 2015.

The two sides reportedly agreed to the move hours before free agency opened because the Jazz needed to make the deal before July 1 or would have lost the salary cap room necessary to pull it off.

They Jazz are looking to bolster the roster with hopes of convincing All-Star free agent Gordon Hayward to return and build off last year’s playoff run. Utah hadn’t previously reached the playoffs since 2012.

Rubio’s arrival likely means the end of George Hill’s run in Utah, though general manager Dennis Lindsey said Wednesday that Hill remained a top priority. Hill averaged a career-high 16.9 points after being traded from the Pacers to the Jazz last summer. Injuries, however, limited him to 49 games and caused Hill to miss the final three playoff games against the Warriors.

The deal means Minnesota can clear as much as $32 million in cap space to make a run at several free agents to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and the recently acquired Jimmy Butler. Timberwolves targets could include Jeff Teague and J.J. Redick.

Rubio was drafted in 2009 but did not come over from Spain until 2011, electrifying a stagnant franchise with his enthusiasm and no-look passes while also suffering through losing season after losing season. Teaming with Kevin Love, rookie Rubio had the Wolves in position to make the playoffs in the Western Conference when he tore the ACL in his knee in a game against the Lakers in March 2012.

Rubio also missed 60 games in 2014-15 with a severely sprained ankle that required surgery. The two major injuries affected his ability to work out during the summers, when players often make the biggest strides in developing their games.

Finally, in his sixth year, Rubio started to show signs of his potential. Over the last two and a half months of the season, he averaged 15.0 points and 10.3 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range, helping to take some of the scoring load after Zach LaVine went down with his own torn ACL.

Personnel dept.

The Bulls waived point guard Rajon Rondo. The Bulls bought out Rondo for $3 million rather than exercise a $13.4 million option for next season.

He signed a two-year deal to come to Chicago last summer.

Rondo, 31, a four-time All-Star, averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 assists. He also broke his thumb and missed the last four games of the Bulls’ playoff loss to the Celtics.

Chicago also waived guard Isaiah Canaan.

... The Cavaliers reportedly will extend a contract offer to free agent forward Kyle Korver.

Free agents can begin negotiating with teams after midnight on Saturday but can’t sign new contracts until July 6.

... The Hawks requested waivers on backup forward Mike Dunleavy.