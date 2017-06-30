2 LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE

Rod Beard of The Detroit News makes 10 predictions for NBA free agency.

1. There will be plenty of movement of top stars: Well, not the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant or Steph Curry — because, why would they leave? But Gordon Hayward, Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Paul Millsap and a few others likely will be sporting jerseys for different teams when next season begins. That’ll make for an intriguing period of free agency — if for no other reasons, just the possibilities.

2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stays with the Pistons — for less than the max: There have been plenty of indications that teams such as the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings might present Caldwell-Pope an offer sheet for a max deal, forcing the Pistons’ hands to match the terms if they want to keep him. Brooklyn seems most likely, but if the Nets are more focused on Otto Porter, that could change things, leaving the Pistons in better financial shape.

3. The Celtics will not end up with Paul George: Logic says the Celtics and team president Danny Ainge have all the bargaining chips they need to pull off a blockbuster deal to get one of the free agents most likely to change teams. But they won’t overpay the Pacers for George if the risk that he’ll bolt for Los Angeles after next season is too great.

4. The Celtics will not be good enough to knock off the Cavaliers: Ainge might be trying to slow-play his hand, after gathering all the assets and pondering his options. But unless the Celtics are able to grab Gordon Hayward and another superstar, they’ll be right back where they were this year, as the runners-up in the East. It’s not about waiting for LeBron James to retire, but being too patient and waiting for a great deal could hurt them.

5. The Pistons will end up standing pat: It won’t be from a lack of trying, though. Pistons president Stan Van Gundy and general manager Jeff Bower have considered some deals in recent weeks, but none has moved the needle enough to make them jump. If they can get Caldwell-Pope back on a matched offer sheet, they could be set, beyond a few smaller moves in free agency.

6. The West will continue to get richer: When all the dust settles and the big-name free agents get their new deals, the balance of power still will be heavily geared to the Western Conference. The Rockets improved with the trade for Chris Paul, the Timberwolves got Jimmy Butler and the Lakers are salivating, awaiting Paul George.

7. The Timberwolves will get really good, really quickly: Maybe that’s not such a bold prediction, but after adding Butler to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, they have the pieces to make the playoffs — finally, for the first time since 2003-04 — even if they don’t make another big move. If they’re able to get Kyle Lowry from the Raptors, things could get really interesting.

8. Andre Iguodala will leave the Warriors: He’s benefited from being around the superstars, but as with Harrison Barnes last year, the allure of a big payday is hard to walk away from. At age 33, he has a couple good years left — and he can cash in now with a hefty contract.

9. The Pistons move up in the East by … doing nothing: Beyond the balance of power swinging more to the West, the Pistons can improve their standing if they get a healthy Reggie Jackson and don’t do much more. The Bulls, Raptors, Hawks and Pacers could be down a bit next year, leaving a void in the middle of the playoff teams.

10. The Clippers still will make the playoffs next season: Even with the departure of Chris Paul — and likely Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick — they got enough back in the trade from the Rockets to stay relevant. The problem will be building chemistry early in the season and possibly trying to add a piece at the trade deadline next year. In another year or two, though, they could return to secondary status in L.A.

James Hawkins' top 25 NBA free agents
Go through the gallery to view James Hawkins top 25
Go through the gallery to view James Hawkins top 25 NBA free agents, which includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.  Illustration by Larry O'Connor/Photos by Associated Press and Getty Images
1. Kevin Durant, SF, Warriors (player option). Age: 28. 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds in 2016-17. The reigning Finals MVP opted out of his player option but likely isn’t going anywhere. One of the best scorers in the league, Durant is expected to take a short-term deal to return to Golden State as it reloads to defend its title.  Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images
2. Stephen Curry, PG, Warriors (unrestricted). Age: 29. 25.3 points, 6.6 assists in 2016-17. The two-time MVP is set for a mega-deal that will make him the highest-paid player in the league. Many teams will try to lure Curry away, but it’s hard to envision a scenario where he’ll bolt after winning a title in such dominant fashion.  Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
3. Gordon Hayward, SF, Jazz (player option). Age: 27. 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds in 2016-17. The seven-year pro has steadily improved throughout his career and is entering his prime. Hayward is a do-it-all wing who is efficient on offense and versatile on defense. He’ll have no shortage of suitors.  Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
4. Blake Griffin, PF, Clippers (player option). Age 28. 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds in 2016-17. The five-time All-Star was once one of the top power forwards in the league before injuries struck and limited him to an average of just 54 games the past three seasons. Griffin is still a top-quality player but there are concerns about the quantity he’ll play.  Matt York, Associated Press
5. Kyle Lowry, PG, Raptors (unrestricted). Age: 31. 22.4 points, 7.0 assists in 2016-17. Lowry has blossomed the past five years in Toronto and is coming off the best season of his career. He’s an All-Star caliber guard who doesn’t have any major health concerns and is looking to sign his last major contract.  Tony Dejak, Associated Press
6. Paul Millsap, PF, Hawks (player option). Age: 32. 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds in 2016-17. Millsap tends to fly under the radar but does a little bit of everything. He’s a quality rebounder, effective in the post, can knock down shots from the perimeter and is a versatile defender. He’s a smart player whose presence will make any team better.  Daniel Shirey, Getty Images
7. Otto Porter Jr., SF, Wizards (restricted). Age: 24. 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds in 2016-17. Porter has gradually improved as a shooter, particularly from 3-point range (43.4 percent), and was a key piece during Washington’s playoff run. His length makes him difficult to guard and he could be one of the top wings on the market due to his two-way value.  Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
8. Danilo Gallinari, SF, Nuggets (unrestricted). Age: 28. 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds in 2016-17. Big forwards with unlimited range are coveted in the NBA. Gallinari (6-foot-10) shot a career-high 44.7 percent from the field, 38.9 percent on 3-pointers and 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
9. Jrue Holiday, PG, Pelicans (unrestricted). Age: 27. 15.4 points, 7.3 assists in 2016-17. Holiday his highly productive when he’s healthy, but he hasn’t played in at least 70 games since the 2012-13 season. He’s not a star by any means but he’s a shifty and instinctive playmaker.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
10. George Hill, PG, Jazz (unrestricted). Age: 31. 16.9 points, 4.2 assists in 2016-17. The nine-year veteran had his most productive offensive season last year with the Jazz. He played a key role in Utah’s playoff series win over the Clippers but has missed a lot of games in two of the past three seasons.  Gene Sweeney Jr., Getty Images
11. Serge Ibaka, PF, Raptors (unrestricted). Age: 27. 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds in 2016-17. Ibaka is no longer a shoe-in to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate but he still brings plenty to the table with his shot-blocking presence and improving 3-point shooting prowess.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
12. J.J. Redick, SG, Clippers (unrestricted). Age: 33. 15 points, 2.2 rebounds in 2016-17. Redick is an elite 3-point shooter and has shot at least 43 percent from beyond the arc the past three seasons. He gives teams fits with his constant movement and ability to navigate screens to find shooting windows.  Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
13. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, Pistons (restricted). Age: 24. 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds in 2016-17. Caldwell-Pope is the Pistons’ top defender and has played at least 76 games each of his first four seasons. He’s a solid shooter but his production has leveled off since his second-year leap. Still, he has value as a two-way player and could garner a max offer.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
14. Andre Iguodala, SF, Warriors (unrestricted). Age: 33. 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds in 2016-17. One of the top sixth men and perimeter defenders in the game, Iguodala is a spark plug off the bench and has played an integral part in Golden State’s success. His value is much more than his stats show.  Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
15. Jeff Teague, PG, Pacers (unrestricted). Age: 29. 15.3 points, 7.8 assists in 2016-17. Teague is solid, durable and consistent. He started all 82 games last season and has only missed three games the past two years. He’s not a top-tier point guard but he’s still a dynamic player.  R Brent Smith, Associated Press
16. Nerlens Noel, C, Mavericks (restricted). Age: 23. 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds in 2016-17. Noel is a defense-oriented big man and rim protector who has upside. He also has red flags, though, with his limited offense and injury history.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
17. Dion Waiters, SG, Heat (player option). Age: 25. 15.8 points, 4.3 assists in 2016-17. Everything seemed to finally start clicking for Waiters. He enjoyed a breakout season with the Heat, which was also the most efficient of his six-year career. Now it’s a matter of whether he can sustain that level of play.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
18. Taj Gibson, PF, Thunder (unrestricted). Age: 32. 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds in 2016-17. Gibson has spent most his time coming off the bench but is a consistent contributor, particularly on defense. He has a solid mid-range game and a high motor.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
19. Dirk Nowitzki, PF, Mavericks (team option). Age: 39. 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds in 2016-17. Dallas elected not to exercise its team option so it can sign the future Hall of Famer to a short-term deal. Father Time is starting to catch up to Nowitzki but the sweet-shooting big man is out to prove he still has something left.  Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
20. Zach Randolph, PF, Grizzlies (unrestricted). Age: 35. 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds in 2016-17. The former Michigan State standout’s years as a starter are behind him and he’s adapted to his reserve role. He continues to do what he’s always done well – clean up on the boards and punish teams in the paint.  Frederick Breedon, Getty Images
21. Pau Gasol, PF, Spurs (player option). Age: 36. 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds in 2016-17. Gasol is a steady veteran who started a career-low 39 games last season and is at the point of his career where he’s sacrificing his stats to fit his team’s needs. He still packs an offensive punch with his patented mid-range game.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
22. Rudy Gay, SF, Kings (unrestricted). Age: 30. 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds in 2016-17. Gay is coming off a devastating Achilles injury that cut his season short after 30 games. The combo forward will have to reestablish himself and could have to adapt his game if there’s any loss in his mobility.  Sam Greenwood, Getty Images
23. Andre Roberson, SG, Thunder (restricted). Age: 25. 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds in 2016-17. Roberson is athletic and a first-team All-Defense caliber defender. The problem is his offense is a work in progress and can be a liability at times. He’s also a woeful 3-point shooter (24.5 percent) for a guard.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
24. Tim Hardaway Jr., SG, Hawks (restricted). Age: 25. 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds in 2016-17. The ex-Wolverine got off to a slow start to his career but picked it up this past season, setting career highs in field-goal percentage (45.5 percent) and points (14.5).  Rob Carr, Getty Images
25. Patty Mills, PG, Spurs (unrestricted). Age: 28. 9.5 points, 3.5 assists in 2016-17. Mills has been a backup the majority of his career and that likely won’t change. He’s a scrappy defender, a high-energy player and a knock-down 3-point shooter.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
