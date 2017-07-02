Serge Ibaka and teammate Kyle Lowry reportedly are staying with the Toronto Raptors after both tested the free-agent market. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)

Toronto retained free agents Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry on Sunday.

Ibaka agreed to terms with the Raptors on a three-year contract worth a reported $65 million.

Lowry announced on The Players’ Tribune website Sunday he will re-sign with the Raptors.

“To me, that was an easy decision,” he wrote. “The answer is yes.”

Lowry’s deal reportedly is worth $100 million over three years.

The three-time All-Star averaged 22.4 points and 7.0 assists last season for the Raptors.

Lowry says: “I’m coming back to Toronto because my heart is telling me that it’s home.”

Ibaka, 27, was traded to Toronto from Orlando late last season. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 23 games with the Raptors.

“His style of play fits our style of play,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said when the trade was made.

“I don’t think we’ve reached our true potential,” Lowry wrote of the Raptors.

Report: Gibson to T-Wolves

Taj Gibson is on his way to Minnesota, giving coach Tom Thibodeau another former Bull to join Jimmy Butler and the new-look Timberwolves.

Gibson reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year, $28 million deal.

Gibson has spent the bulk of his career in Chicago, including five seasons under Thibodeau.

The Bulls traded Gibson to Oklahoma City last season.

“Taj could fit into any team in any role, and that’s the thing that you really respect about him,” he said.

“He not only embraces the role that you ask him to play, he stars in it.”

Personnel dept.

The agency that represents former Piston Jodie Meeks says the free-agent shooting guard has agreed to join the Wizards. Meeks reportedly will get a $7 million, two-year deal.

... Forward P.J. Tucker reportedly has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Rockets.

Tucker finished last season with the Raptors, who acquired him from the Suns at the trade deadline.

... Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala announced his own re-signing Saturday night on Twitter, reaching agreement on a $48 million, three-year contract.

The Warriors also came to terms with forward David West.

Reserve guard Shaun Livingston has a new deal, too, a reported $24 million over three years.

West will receive the veterans minimum of $2.3 million, according to his agent, Jeff Austin.

Austin also confirmed the details of guard Stephen Curry’s new max deal of $201 million over five years.

... Shooting guard Kyle Korver agreed with the Cavaliers on a three-year, $22 million contract, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

... The Rockets and forward Nene agreed on a reported three-year, $11 million contract.

Slam dunks

Former Wolverines Derrick Walton Jr. and Zak Irvin went head-to-head in Orlando Summer League play.

Walton scored 13 off the bench to help propel the Magic to an 81-68 victory over the Heat.

Irvin scored five for Miami.

... Former Piston Darrall Imhoff died Friday in Bend, Oregon of a heart attack. He was 78. He played for the Pistons from 1962-64.