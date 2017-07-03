Buy Photo Chauncey Billups said the timing just wasn't right for him to move into a front-office job. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The offer was tempting, but former Pistons All-Star guard Chauncey Billups just wasn’t ready to make the move to an NBA front office.

At least not yet.

Billups withdrew his name from consideration to become the president of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, after more than a week of pondering the decision.

The news was first reported by ESPN, where Billups works as an NBA analyst.

“I have great respect for (owner) Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I greatly appreciate the discussions we had regarding their organization,” Billups told ESPN. “As I have conveyed before, ultimately I would like to lead a team’s basketball operation and be a part of a successful franchise. But presently, the timing just isn’t right to delve into that role in Cleveland. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on broadcasting and my other business endeavors.”

Billups, 40, also interviewed for a position in the Atlanta Hawks’ front office and was viewed as a good fit in Cleveland because of his relationship to Gilbert and coach Tyronn Lue.

The Cavs split with David Griffin, which opened the opportunity. But with school-age daughters, Billups didn’t see a good fit at this point.

It’s not clear if the uncertainty surrounding LeBron James possibly leaving the Cavs after next season, which would turn what appears to be one of the most coveted jobs in the NBA this season into a less desirable one in just a year.

