Former Spartan Zach Randolph was a mainstay in Memphis for eight seasons. (Photo: Darren Abate / Associated Press)

The Kings added veteran help to their young roster on Tuesday by agreeing to free-agent contracts with forward Zach Randolph and point guard George Hill.

Randolph reportedly left Memphis for a $24 million, two-year deal to reunite with former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger in Sacramento.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Hill announced on Twitter he was coming to Sacramento. Yahoo Sports first reported the deal, saying Hill would get $57 million over three years.

The Kings started free agency with just two players on the roster who are not on their rookie contracts — guard Garrett Temple and center Kosta Koufos — and were seeking some proven players to provide stability. Sacramento went 30-52 last season, Joerger’s first year, and has not made the playoffs since 2006.

After a rocky start to his career in Portland and New York, Randolph, who played one season at Michigan State, found himself in Memphis. He spent eight years with the Grizzlies, emerging as one of the central figures of the team’s “grit and grind” mantra.

He helped Memphis make the playoffs the past seven years, including a trip to the conference final in 2013 when Joerger was an assistant. Joerger took over as head coach the following year and had three years with Randolph, including a trip to the second round in 2015.

Randolph, who turns 36 later this month, averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season and is still considered one of the better post players in the game.

He is expected to be a mentor for young big men like Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere and Harry Giles, one of the team’s three first-round picks last month.

It’s quite a reversal for Randolph, who was considered a malcontent in need of mentoring when he arrived in Memphis in 2009 after failed tenures in Portland, New York and with the Los Angeles Clippers. But he grew into a leadership role with the Grizzlies and became a trusted veteran.

Hill will be expected to provide similar traits in Sacramento, while grooming rookie point guards De’Aaron Fox and Frank Mason III. The 31-year-old has spent nine years in the NBA with San Antonio, Indiana and Utah.

He averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game last season for the Jazz, helping them make the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010. He also averaged 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

He played only 49 games in the regular season because of various injuries.

After going into the draft last month with no point guards on the roster, the Kings have invested heavily in the position the past two weeks. They took Fox fifth overall and then used their second-round pick on Mason.

Slam dunks

Chris Bosh’s time with the Miami Heat is officially over.

Weeks after the sides came to a final agreement on how to part ways and more than a year since his last NBA appearance because of blood-clot issues, Bosh was waived by the Heat.

The move was a formality.

It gives Miami access to $25.3 million in salary-cap space for this coming season.

But at least there’s finally closure on his Miami era, and the Heat announced his No. 1 jersey has been retired.

“Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami,” Heat President Pat Riley said. “And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined when he joined the Miami Heat. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA championships.

... Free-agent forward Mike Scott has reportedly agreed to a $1.7 million, one-year contract with the Wizards, the veteran’s minimum.