The Memphis Grizzlies are retiring former Michigan State star Zach Randolph’s No. 50. (Photo: Brandon Dill / Associated Press)

It’s safe to say former Michigan State star Zach Randolph made an impact in his eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Randolph, who reportedly reached a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, is the Grizzlies’ all-time leader in field goals and rebounds after forgettable stints with Portland, New York and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Grizzlies said thank you Thursday, in an open letter to the big man in which they plan to retire Randolph’s No. 50.

Thank you… For believing in the color of our collars. For embodying the soul of a city. And for never bluffing.https://t.co/laMa2rrzkP — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) July 6, 2017

“To Zach — Thank you for all the joy and magical moments too numerous to count,” wrote Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace. “Thank you for the energy and excitement you brought each and every night to FedExForum. Thank you for your leadership and service. Thank you for your larger than life impact and for keeping all Memphians warm. Thank you.”

In his eight seasons with the Grizzlies, Randolph averages 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, and was a two-time All-Star. He helped the Grizzlies reach the playoffs the past seven seasons, including a trip to the Western Conference finals in the 2012-13 season.

Randolph’s stay at Michigan State was brief. He averaged 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds as a freshman during the 2000-01 season, helping the Spartans reach the Final Four. He was drafted No. 19 overall by the Trail Blazers in the 2001 NBA draft.