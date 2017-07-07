Tim Hardaway Jr. cashed in as a restricted free agent following the most productive season of his young career. (Photo: David Goldman, Associated Press)

After being quiet for the first five-plus days of free agency, the Knicks went all-in on bringing back a player from their recent past.

The Knicks signed restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million offer sheet Thursday night, said his agent, Mark Bartelstein.

The deal includes a 15 percent trade kicker and the fourth year is a player option.

The Knicks hope those wrinkles will make the Hawks blink and not match the offer sheet. Atlanta has two days to match it. They received it Thursday night, according to Bartelstein.

Hardaway is only 25, but that is a significant investment and could lead to other moves.

First, the Knicks would have to renounce the rights to Derrick Rose to make room for Hardaway’s salary if the Hawks don’t match it. Also, it’s unclear what Courtney Lee’s future as a Knick would be. The Knicks signed him to a four-year, $50 million deal last season.

Many of the players on the Knicks’ roster were hand-picked by former team president Phil Jackson for their fit in the triangle offense. The Knicks parted ways with Jackson last week, meaning there could be a number of changes to find the players whom general manager Steve Mills and coach Jeff Hornacek want.

Hardaway was drafted 24th overall by the Knicks out of Michigan in 2013. He spent two seasons with the Knicks before Jackson traded him to Atlanta in a three-team deal for the draft rights to Jerian Grant. After one season, Grant was sent to the Bulls in the Rose deal.

Hardaway is coming off the most productive season of his four-year career. He averaged 14.5 points and shot 45.5 percent from the field in 27.3 minutes per game for the Hawks. He averaged 10.8 points per game in his two seasons with the Knicks.

Slam dunks

The Pacers signed free agent guard Darren Collison to a reported two-year contract worth $20 million.

... The Heat traded forward Josh McRoberts to the Mavericks for center A.J. Hammons and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

... The Hornets signed free-agent point guard Michael Carter-Williams to a one-year, $2.7 million contract.

... The Grizzlies signed free-agent guard Ben McLemore to a reported two-year deal worth about $11 million.

... The Wizards renounced the rights to free agent Bojan Bogdanovic so he could agree to a two-year, $21 million deal with the Pacers.

... Center Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract to stay with the Warriors.

... The Cavaliers reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.3 million contract with free agent forward Jeff Green.

... The Hawks waived Jamal Crawford (Michigan) after agreeing to a buyout of his contract.