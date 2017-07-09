76ers point guard Markelle Fultz won't play in the NBA Summer League after spraining his ankle in a game Saturday night. (Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images)

Las Vegas — No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will miss the rest of the NBA summer league because of a sprained left ankle.

The Philadelphia 76ers say Fultz is expected to return to basketball activities in one to two weeks. Fultz tweeted Sunday: “I’m ok, thank you for all who where worried!”

Fultz appeared to roll his ankle in Saturday night’s game and was helped to the locker room by two teammates.

He had just signed his contract earlier in the day and was taken for X-rays. The former Washington star had eight points in 15 minutes.

It was the last thing the Sixers wanted to see just when they appeared ready to put years of misery behind them. They have dealt with significant injuries to center Joel Embiid and last year’s No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons, over the last three years.

The 76ers pulled off a trade with Boston before the draft to move up from No. 3 to No. 1 to take Fultz, the dynamic scoring point guard that team president Bryan Colangelo felt was the perfect piece to put with Simmons and Embiid.

Report: Raptors make two trades

The Raptors reportedly have reportedly made two trades in about 12 hours, sending veteran forward DeMarre Carroll to Brooklyn in a salary dump and landing C.J. Miles in a sign-and-trade with Indiana for Cory Joseph.

The Raptors and Nets reportedly agreed to the Carroll deal late Saturday night, with Toronto sending a future first- and second-round pick to Brooklyn with Carroll and getting Justin Hamilton in return.

The deal allowed Toronto to offload Carroll’s remaining two years and $30 million from its books, which helped the Raptors dip below the punitive luxury tax line in a summer when they re-signed point guard Kyle Lowry to a three-year, $100 million deal.

The Raptors moved quickly to plug the hole, reportedly agreeing to terms with Miles on a three-year, $25 million contract and sending backup point guard Cory Joseph to the Pacers to complete the trade.

Bosh thanks Miami

Chris Bosh has written an open letter to Miami, thanking the city for supporting him for the past seven years.

Bosh published the letter on his web site, without any mention of his current health or plans for his future. He was waived by the Heat last week, and hasn’t been able to play in an NBA game since February 2016.

Bosh’s career has been interrupted by blood clots; one shut him down at the All-Star break in the 2014-15 season, another shut him down at the All-Star break again a year later. He failed his preseason physical with the Heat last September and missed all of last season, and it is unclear if he will pursue a return to the court elsewhere.

Under league rules, he cannot play for the Heat again.

But in his letter, Bosh chose to reflect more on the good times he had since joining the Heat in 2010 and playing such a huge role in the team going to the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons and winning two championships.

“I’ve been reflecting on my time in this great city and want to thank you for being a constant during a period of change in my life,” Bosh wrote. “I’ve experienced a few finals appearances, a couple of championships, several weddings (including my own), the birth of four kids, bonding with an entire community and a ton of ups and downs along the way.”

Bosh has played in 13 NBA seasons, seven with Toronto and then six with Miami. Bosh has averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in his career, and the Heat announced they are retiring his No. 1 jersey.

“I’ve learned how to dream again,” Bosh wrote. “I’ve learned how to appreciate the game of basketball and all the things I’ve experienced even more now. … We went through life together, Miami.

“Thank you.”