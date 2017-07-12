Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) is a restricted free agent. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Former Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported citing unnamed sources.

The deal would make him one of the top 10 highest-paid shooting guards in the league.

Last week, the Pistons rescinded Caldwell-Pope's qualifying offer of $5 million after acquiring guard Avery Bradley and a 2019 second-round pick from the Celtics for forward Marcus Morris.

Caldwell-Pope will be able to re-enter the free agency market next season when the NBA salary cap is expected to increase.

Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 76 games for the Pistons last season.