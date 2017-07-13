Forward Carmelo Anthony might not be wearing a Knicks uniform much longer. (Photo: Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

New York — The Knicks and Rockets are still trying to work out a deal involving Carmelo Anthony, though it might take some time — if it happens.

The teams continue to talk about a trade but no deal is imminent, accoprding to multiple reports. Anthony has told the Knicks he would accept a move to the Rockets but the teams are still trying to find a trade that works for both sides.

Anthony has a no-trade clause and would have to agree to any deal. He has told the Knicks he would waive it to go to Houston or Cleveland.

The Knicks have been trying to trade the All-Star forward but finding a deal is difficult. Anthony is 33 and still has two years and $54 million remaining on his contract, and teams have been hesitant to engage New York on talks knowing Anthony could block a deal.

He had long maintained he wanted to remain in New York, but Houston became attractive to him after acquiring his close friend Chris Paul from the Clippers in a trade. The Rockets are scheduled to introduce Paul at a news conference today.

ESPN reported the teams have expanded talks to include a third or even a fourth team. The Knicks are looking to rebuild around young players and aren’t interested in taking back long-term contracts such as Ryan Anderson’s, who has more money and years left on his deal than Anthony.

A trade would reunite Anthony with Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, who resigned as Knicks coach in March 2012 in part over his frustration with Anthony’s unwillingness to embrace his offense. But the Rockets have two elite distributors in Paul and James Harden, who led the league in assists, and Anthony can possibly settle into the spot-up shooter role he’s played in the Olympics, where he’s won a record three gold medals and is the career scoring leader for the U.S. men.

General manager Steve Mills is trying to close the deal for the Knicks after Phil Jackson and the team parted ways late last month. Jackson wanted to trade Anthony and the team remains motivated to move on from Anthony even after Jackson’s departure.

Slam dunks

The Wizards matched the Nets’ $106 million, four-year offer sheet to keep forward Otto Porter.

Under NBA rules, the Wizards had two days to match Brooklyn’s offer sheet for the restricted free agent.

Porter becomes Washington’s highest-paid player for the time being, ahead of guards Bradley Beal and John Wall. He set career highs with 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and shooting and 3-point percentages of .516 and .434 last season, his fourth as a professional.

The Wizards drafted Porter third overall in 2013 out of Georgetown.

... The Knicks promoted Steve Mills to president and hired Scott Perry as general manager, according to multiple reports.

Perry was the executive vice president of operations for the Kings and formerly worked for the Pistons.

... The Nets’ provisional trade with the Raptors for forward DeMarre Carroll plus first- and second-round picks in the 2018 draft became official.

The deal had been contingent on the availability of the Nets’ salary-cap space, which opened up after the Wizards matched the Nets’ offer for Porter.

Carroll has two years worth $30.2 million left on his contract, and though the Nets sent Justin Hamilton to the Raptors as part of the deal, their cap space was reduced from about $30 million to just under $17 million because of Carroll’s contract.

... The Jazz reportedly have reached agreements to sign free agents Jonas Jerebko, Thabo Sefolosha, and Ekpe Udoh. The Jazz also released Boris Diaw, whose 2017-18 salary would have been guaranteed Saturday.

Sefolosha heads to Utah after three seasons with the Hawks. The 2006 No. 13 overall pick averaged 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and shot 34.2 percent from 3-point range last season.

Jerebko, a former Piston, spent the last two seasons with the Celtics and averaged 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds last year.

Udoh, who played at Michigan before transferring to Baylor, spent the last two seasons in Turkey.