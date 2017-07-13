The NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver is trying to make games go a little more quickly. The league's Board of Governors has unanimously approved some changes that will potentially eliminate four time-outs per game, help speed up the final minutes of games and emphasize a timely resumption of play after halftime. (Photo: Mary Altaffer, Associated Press)

Las Vegas — The NBA wants to see the finish of its games go a bit more quickly.

The league’s Board of Governors unanimously approved some changes that will potentially eliminate four time-outs per game, help speed up the final minutes of games and emphasize a timely resumption of play after halftime.

The changes all go into effect starting this coming season, the NBA said Tuesday.

Teams will be limited to two time-outs in the final three minutes of a game, instead of having up to three. All four quarters will have two mandatory time-outs, after the 7- and 3-minute marks.

“We’re pretty happy with the length of the game,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “We were more focused here on the pace and flow of the game. What we heard from our fans, what we heard from many of our teams, was that the end of the games in particular were too choppy. And I think since I was a kid, that was an issue people were talking about, the last two minutes of a game.”

Silver said the full complement of commercial-showing opportunities will still be available to the league’s broadcast partners, and that the league doesn’t believe player in-game rest will be affected by speeding up some aspects.

Also, all halftimes will be 15 minutes and delay of game penalties will be issued if teams are not ready to immediately play when intermission ends.

“These changes will help us fulfill our goal of improving game flow and pace of play,” NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell said. “Fewer stoppages and less time without action, especially at the end of a game, will further enhance the viewing experience for our fans.”

The league also changed the trade deadline, moving it to Feb. 8 — 10 days before the All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Under the old system the deadline would have been Feb. 22.

Personnel dept.

Carmelo Anthony could soon be joining his good friend Chris Paul in Houston.

The Knicks and Rockets are working on Anthony trade scenarios, according to an ESPN report. Some of them involve three- and four-team deals. Since those trades are complex and difficult to complete, nothing appears to be imminent. But ESPN reported that both sides are confident they can reach a deal.

The Rockets reportedly are looking for a landing spot for forward Ryan Anderson, who has three years and $61 million remaining on his deal.

... Thabo Sefolosha has agreed to a deal with the Jazz, according to multiple reports. ESPN first reported that Sefolosha would get a two-year, $10.5 million deal.

... The Cavaliers reached agreement with 22-year-old forward Cedi Osman.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Osman will receive a three-year, $8.3 million contract, with approximately another $700,000 going towards his Euroleague buyout. The 31st overall pick in 2015 acquired by the Cavs from the Timberwolves, Osman has played for Anadolu Efes Istanbul of the Euroleague for the past four seasons.