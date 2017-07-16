Former Michigan State standout Bryn Forbes scored 35 points twice for the Spurs’ summer league team. (Photo: John Locher / Associated Press)

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has dominated the headlines throughout the NBA Summer League, from his impressive passes and triple-doubles to his shoes and antics by his dad, LaVar.

Fellow 2017 first-round picks De’Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell have garnered their fair share of attention, but there also have been several local players who have stepped into the spotlight with breakout performances, highlighted by former Michigan State standout Bryn Forbes and Flint native Kyle Kuzma.

In all, there has been a heavy dose of local flavor during the summer league, with 19 players who are either from or have ties to the Metro Detroit area showcasing their skills.

With the Orlando and Utah tournaments in the books and the Las Vegas one winding down, here’s a look at how the local players have fared:

■Keith Benson, C, Pelicans (Oakland): The former 2011 second-round pick has bounced around Europe and the NBA Development League, but received an invite and chance to make an impression. He shot 42.9 percent from the field (15-for-35) but blended in by averaging 6.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in 19.3 minutes.

■ Matt Costello, F/C, Timberwolves/Magic (Michigan State): With the Wolves in Las Vegas, he led the 24-team tournament in average rebounds per game entering semifinal play on Sunday and averaged a double-double (11.3 points, 12 rebounds) in four games. His stint with the Magic in Orlando wasn’t as impressive — he averaged five points and 4.7 rebounds.

■Kay Felder, G, Cavaliers (Oakland): The former Detroit Pershing High star led the team in scoring despite shooting 31.9 percent from the field (22-for-69) and 13.3 percent on 3-pointers (2-for-15). Over four games, he averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists that was highlighted by his 25-point outing in the matchup against Ball and the Lakers.

■Bryn Forbes, G, Spurs (Michigan State): You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who was lighting up the summer league quite like Forbes. He finished as the leading scorer at Utah with 21.3 points per game and raised the bar in Las Vegas. He posted back-to-back 35-point performances, shot 95.7 percent from the free-throw line (44-for-46) and averaged 26 points over five games to lead the Spurs to the quarterfinals.

■Max Hooper, G, Wizards (Oakland): The 3-point specialist earned an invite but never got the opportunity to show his shooting prowess. He was one of three players on Washington’s roster who didn’t receive any playing time in five games.

■Zak Irvin, F, Heat (Michigan): He started in four games at Orlando but struggled mightily with his jumper, shooting 29 percent from the field (9-for-31) and 7 percent on 3-pointers (1-for-14). It didn’t get much better in Las Vegas where Irvin failed to make much of an impact, averaging two points and three rebounds in five games off the bench.

■Josh Jackson, F, Suns (Detroit Consortium High): The No. 4 overall pick and one-and-done Kansas star showed why he was one of the top draft prospects, averaging a near double-double with 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in five games. While he’s far from a finished product, he showcased an improving jumper — his biggest knock coming out of college — by shooting 42.5 percent from the field (34-for-80).

■Marcus Keene, G, Wizards (Central Michigan): After leading the nation in scoring last season, Keene went undrafted and faced questions because of his size (5-foot-11, 160 pounds). Yet, he proved he can score against increased competition and from anywhere on the court. In four games off the bench, Keene shot 50 percent from the floor (17-for-34), 46.7 percent on 3-pointers (7-for-15) and averaged 11.3 points in 16.8 minutes.

■Kyle Kuzma, F, Lakers (Burton Bentley High/Flint): While Ball gets most of the attention, Kuzma has stood out in his own right and has proven he can score at all three levels. The No. 27 overall pick helped the Lakers reach the Las Vegas semifinals with a 26-point performance in the quarterfinals. Through five games, Kuzma is averaging 19.8 points with 46.9 percent shooting (38-for-81), including 39.4 percent on 3-pointers (13-for-33).

■Caris LeVert, G, Nets (Michigan): For LeVert, it was never a question of talent but his health. His play at Las Vegas reaffirmed that as the former first-round pick shot 47.5 percent from the field (29-for-61) and led the Nets in scoring at 16 points per game, including a 23-point outing against the Lakers in the quarterfinals.

■Kalin Lucas, G, Magic (Michigan State): After spending most of his professional career in the D-League, Lucas, 28, got another shot to make his case he deserves a spot on an NBA roster. He posted solid numbers, but didn’t turn any heads with averages of 12.5 points and three assists in four games.

■Ray McCallum Jr., G, Rockets (Detroit Mercy): The ex-Detroit Country Day star received minimal playing time — 11.3 minutes in three games — but was efficient. He shot 50 percent from the field (5-for-10) and beyond the arc (3-for-6) and averaged 6.3 points but finished with just one assist.

■Monte Morris, G, Nuggets (Flint Beecher High): Morris showcased why he was one of the best facilitators in college basketball at Iowa State and was the only player on Denver’s roster to record double-digit assists. While his 3-point shooting (1-for-8) left a lot to be desired, the second-round pick posted an impressive 17 points and six assists in the Nuggets’ summer league finale.

■Rayshawn Simmons, G, Wizards (Central Michigan): The former Chippewa didn’t receive much playing time during his time with Washington. He appeared in two games and finished 0-for-1 from the field with two assists and a steal in 15 total minutes.

■Travis Trice II, G, Bucks (Michigan State): After excelling in the D-League and National Basketball League, Trice earned an invite and chance to prove he can run an offense. He received a lengthy look and averaged 9.8 points and 2.8 assists in 20.4 minutes over five games, but struggled from deep (3-for-13 on 3-pointers).

■Denzel Valentine, G, Bulls (Michigan State): The do-it-all guard stuffed the stat sheet and averaged 13 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals in five games for Chicago. Valentine, the No. 14 overall pick last year, ended his summer league play on a high note, posting 21 points (9-for-17 shooting) with six assists, five rebounds and a plus-17 plus-minus rating.

■Derrick Walton Jr., G, Magic (Michigan): Walton tied for the team lead in assists (14) and 3-pointers made (six), and averaged 10 points in four games at Orlando. After going undrafted, his play could land him a training camp invite but he’ll likely have to take a Yogi Ferrell-type path through the D-League.

■D.J. Wilson, F, Bucks (Michigan): The first-round pick got off to a hot start and showed his offensive versatility, but cooled off over the final two games in Las Vegas. He averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games, which led all rookies on the roster.

■James Young, G, Pelicans (Troy/Rochester High): The former Kentucky one-and-done star and 2014 first-round pick posted his best performances in the team’s Las Vegas opener and finale, scoring 12 points as a starter and 16 points off the bench, respectively. However, he was lackluster during the middle portion of the tournament and averaged 8.5 points on 39.5 percent shooting (17-for-43) in six games.

