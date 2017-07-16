Jonathon Simmons helped fill the void when the Spurs lost Kawhi Leonard to injury in the playoffs last season. (Photo: Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press)

Orlando, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have signed Jonathon Simmons, the forward who helped the San Antonio Spurs reach the Western Conference finals.

Simmons averaged 6.2 points in 78 regular-season games and then appeared in 15 playoff games, averaging 16.8 points in his four starts after taking on a larger role when Kawhi Leonard suffered ankle injuries.

The undrafted Simmons was chosen to play in the Rising Stars Challenge at the All-Star break last season.

Terms of the deal announced Saturday were not disclosed.

Magic President Jeff Weltman said the 6-foot-6 Simmons “is an elite wing defender that will provide toughness and athleticism to our team.” The 27-year-old former University of Houston player averaged 6.1 points in 133 games in two NBA seasons with the Spurs.

Report: Rondo, Pelicans agree on deal

The Pelicans have agreed in principle on a one-year deal with point guard Rajon Rondo, according to multiple reports.

Rondo is expected to sign his contract next week and the terms are still being finalized.

The deal joins Rondo with fellow Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. The addition gives coach Alvin Gentry the flexibility to play Jrue Holiday more at shooting guard, an effective position for him in the past.

Rondo was a four-time All-Star and won a championship with the Celtics. But he has bounced from Dallas to Sacramento to Chicago in the last three seasons.