Former Michigan State guard Bryn Forbes (right) was third in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 26 points in five games. He played in 36 games last season for the Spurs, averaging 2.6 points in 7.9 minutes per game. (Photo: Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

Bryn Forbes made a name for himself in two seasons at Michigan State because of his ability to shoot.

Now, he’s making name for himself during the NBA’s summer-league circuit as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

Forbes was mentioned in at least a couple of summer-league wrap-ups Tuesday. Yahoo! Sports called Forbes one of the summer’s biggest winners, while Micah Adams of ESPN Stats & Info called the 6-foot-3 guard the best veteran he saw during the summer.

Forbes led the Utah circuit in scoring, averaging 21.3 points in three games, then finished third in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 26 points in five games. He played in 36 games last season for the Spurs, averaging 2.6 points in 7.9 minutes per game.

“Although he didn’t play much as a rookie, Forbes looked exactly like what you’d expect after spending a year practicing alongside Tony Parker, Patty Mills, Manu Ginobili and Danny Green,” Adams wrote. “It was Forbes — not Dejounte Murray — who was the best Spurs guard in Vegas. With Jonathon Simmons now in Orlando, perhaps he gets a shot at real playing time.”

Henry Bushnell of Yahoo! Sports’ Ball Don’t Lie called Forbes potentially the Spurs’ “latest hidden gem,” while Matt Moore of CBS Sports wrote Forbes "looks like he could be the (Spurs') third guard going into the season."

Also drawing raves from Yahoo! Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports was Lakers’ rookie Kyle Kuzma, a onetime Burton Bentley star who finished his prep career in Philadelphia. Drafted in the first round (No. 27 overall) out of Utah by the Brooklyn Nets, his draft rights were traded to the Lakers.

Like Forbes, Kuzma played in the Las Vegas circuit.

“... Kuzma really stood out,” wrote Bushnell, who also had Kuzma as a summer-league winner. “His final summer league averages: 21.9 points on 51.4 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals. In the semifinal and final, Kuzma totaled 54 points and shot 11-of-17 from 3-point range. On the whole, he might have been just as impressive as Lonzo (Ball, the Lakers’ rookie point guard, drafted No. 2 overall).”

Tim MacMahon and Chris Herring of ESPN.com called Kuzma their biggest surprise of the summer league.

“Kuzma ... looked far more like a lottery pick than a late-first-round one,” wrote Herring, a Michigan alum. “He has impressive range for a big, runs the floor in transition (important when your teammate is Lonzo Ball) and can move his feet on defense.”

Forbes and Kuzma landed on Sports Illustrated's All-Summer League second team.