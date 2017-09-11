Former Michigan State star Gary Harris cracks ESPN’s top 100 NBA players, vaulting a meteoric 87 spots from a year ago as he enters his fourth season in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets. (Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

Gary Harris’ star appears to be on the rise in the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets guard and former Michigan State standout checks in at No. 90 as ESPN began rolling out its top 100 NBA players Monday with Nos. 76-100.

And, while we’ll have to wait to see where Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson and anyone else from the Pistons might crack the top 75, Harris cracks the top 100, vaulting a meteoric 87 spots from a year ago as he enters his fourth season in the NBA.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged a career-high 14.9 points per game last season, shooting 42 percent from 3-point range.

“On a per-possession basis, Harris rated as one of the NBA’s most efficient offensive two-guards last season,” according to ESPN’s Stats & Info, “ranking ahead of Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker and Andrew Wiggins among others in Offensive RPM (real plus-minus). Harris connected on 54 percent of his corner 3s, which ranked fourth among the 137 players who attempted at least 50 of them.”

Harris played two seasons for the Spartans (2012-14), where he averaged 14.9 points per game, including 16.7 as a sophomore. He was drafted by the Nuggets at No. 19 overall in the 2014 NBA draft.

Also cracking ESPN’s top 100 is former Pistons big man Greg Monroe, who check in at No. 82 — a 20-spot jump from a year ago.

Monroe came off the bench for all 81 games in his second season with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, though ESPN’s Stats & Info notes, “Monroe averaged 18.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per 36 minutes, nearly identical to his per-36 production from each of the two previous seasons.”

Monroe spent his first five seasons with the Pistons, where he averaged 14.3 points and nine rebounds per game.

ESPN will unveil more of its top 100 throughout the week. Its “expert panel” was asked to “consider both the quality and the quantity of each player’s contributions to his team’s ability to win games.”