Draymond Green (Photo: Ryan Kang, AP)

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green should apologize for his choice of words in a critical Instagram post, according to an ESPN report.

Green, the former Michigan State star, was responding to the controversial comments from Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, who said the NFL "can't have inmates running the prison."

Green wrote on Instagram: "Let's stop using the word owner and maybe use the word chairman. To be owned by someone just sets a bad precedent to start. It sets the wrong tone. It gives one the wrong mindset.”

Cuban said Green’s failure to make a distinction between owning teams and owing people was irresponsible.

Cuban told ESPN of Green: "For him to try to turn it into something it's not is wrong. He owes the NBA an apology. I think he does, because to try to create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted your ass for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that's just wrong. That's just wrong in every which way. … We own equity. We don't own people. And there's a big difference.”

