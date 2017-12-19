Kay Felder (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images)

Chicago – The Chicago Bulls have waived backup guard Kay Felder.

The 5-foot-9 Felder averaged 3.9 points in 14 games for Chicago. The Bulls announced the move on Tuesday.

Chicago has won six in a row after a 3-20 start heading into Wednesday’s game against Orlando.

Felder starred at Oakland University from 2013-16 where he averaged 17.5 points. He was named Horizon League Player of the Year in 2015-16.