Andre Drummond and the Pistons will have their games broadcast next season on 97.1 FM. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr / Detroit News)

The Pistons are returning to their old radio home.

The team announced Wednesday that its new flagship station will be 97.1 FM The Ticket (WXYT), beginning next season on a multi-year agreement. Terms were not released.

“The Detroit Pistons are thrilled to be returning to 97.1 FM The Ticket and re-establishing our partnership with the CBS Radio family,” Charlie Metzger, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for the Pistons said in a team statement.

“Given the station’s position as the market leader in local sports radio, returning to 97.1 The Ticket is a natural fit for our organization and Pistons fans will enjoy high-quality game broadcasts and related team content throughout the NBA season and beyond.”

With the new agreement, WXYT will broadcast preseason, regular-season and postseason games and also will produce pre- and postgame shows. Game broadcasts that conflict with scheduled Detroit Red Wings or Detroit Tigers broadcasts on 97.1 FM The Ticket will be carried on WWJ 950 AM.

Mark Champion will do play-by-play along with Rick Mahorn as the analyst.

