Coach Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons might be open to trading their No. 12 pick in the NBA draft, according to an ESPN report. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Last season, the Pistons brought back much of the same roster, along with three key free agents who were projected to propel them to a second straight playoff appearance.

It didn’t quite happen that way.

The Pistons finished 37-45 and left president-coach Stan Van Gundy grasping for answers to get back to the postseason next year. According to a report, that answer may not be in the June 22 draft.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported that the Pistons could be considering trading their pick in the draft to help bring in a veteran who can augment the current roster, in an effort to speed up their course toward winning.

“NBA Draft scuttle: Hearing Detroit is open to discussing trades for its No. 12 overall pick in hopes of acquiring more of a win-now veteran,” Stein tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

While both Van Gundy and general manager Jeff Bower have referred to the upcoming draft as a good draft, many experts believe the talent level drops off significantly after the top 10. Van Gundy has said that there is no particular position of need on the Pistons’ roster; some projections have had them taking Duke shooting guard Luke Kennard or Louisville combo guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Pistons had the No. 18 pick last season and selected power forward Henry Ellenson, who played in just 19 games and averaged 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.

