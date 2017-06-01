Buy Photo McCloskey (Photo: Clarence Tabb, Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Jack McCloskey, the general manager who guided the Pistons during the Bad Boys era, died Thursday at his home in Savannah, Ga. He was 91.

McCloskey, who served as GM from 1979-92, had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease in recent years.

“The Detroit Pistons organization sends its thoughts and prayers to Jack’s wife, Leslie, and the entire McCloskey family,” the Pistons said in a statement posted on the team’s web site.

McCloskey picked Isiah Thomas in the 1981 draft. Know as “Trader Jack,” he dealt for Vinnie Johnson, Bill Laimbeer, Rick Mahorn and Mark Aguirre, among others. He also drafted Joe Dumars. The Pistons won NBA titles in 1989 and 1990 under McCloskey and coach Chuck Daly.