Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News breaks down the last 20 No. 12 picks of the NBA draft, including Steven Adams (Oklahoma City, 2013). The Pistons have the No. 12 pick in the 2017 draft.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
2016, Utah Jazz: Taurean Prince, SF. Stats: 59 games,
2016, Utah Jazz: Taurean Prince, SF. Stats: 59 games, 5.7 pts., 2.7 rebs. Analysis: Prince went to the Atlanta Hawks in the three-team, draft-day deal that sent Jeff Teague to the Indiana Pacers and George Hill to the Jazz. He blossomed in the Hawks' playoff series, almost doubling his production with 11.2 points and 5.3 boards.  John Amis, Associated Press
2015, Utah Jazz: Trey Lyles, PF. Stats: 151 games,
2015, Utah Jazz: Trey Lyles, PF. Stats: 151 games, 6.1 pts., 3.5 rebs. Analysis: With the Jazz's jump to the playoffs this season, Lyles has settled into a backup role, starting just four of 71 games this season. He's in a good position to learn behind some good veterans as he hones his game.  Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
2014, Orlando Magic: Dario Saric, PF. Stats: 81 games,
2014, Orlando Magic: Dario Saric, PF. Stats: 81 games, 12.8 pts., 6.3 rebs., 2.2 assts. Analysis: He was in the deal that sent Elfrid Payton to the Magic on draft night but didn't make his debut until this season. Once he finally got in the Sixers' lineup, he's flourished — and is one of the candidates for rookie of the year with his production for the Philadelphia 76ers.  Chris Szagola, Associated Press
2013, Oklahoma City Thunder: Steven Adams, C. Stats:
2013, Oklahoma City Thunder: Steven Adams, C. Stats: 311 games, 7.5 pts., 6.4 rebs. Analysis: Adams is an important part of the supporting cast for Russell Westbrook. He had his best production this year, with 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds, manning the middle for 30 minutes a game for 80 games.  Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
2012, Houston Rockets: Jeremy Lamb, SG/SF. . Stats:
2012, Houston Rockets: Jeremy Lamb, SG/SF. . Stats: 276 games, 8 pts., 3 rebs. Analysis: Lamb was involved in the big trade with the Thunder that brought James Harden to the Rockets. He started to find a footing in Oklahoma City, but then was dealt to the Charlotte Hornets for Luke Ridnour and a second-round pick. He’s found a role as a key reserve with the Hornets.  Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
2011, Utah Jazz: Alec Burks, SG. Stats: 301 games,
2011, Utah Jazz: Alec Burks, SG. Stats: 301 games, 10.1 pts., 2.9 rebs. Analysis: Burks had a down year after growing into a key cog for the Jazz, averaging almost 14 points during a three-season stretch from 2013-16. He's been a part-time contributor, only playing more than 40 games in one of those seasons.  Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
2010, Memphis Grizzlies: Xavier Henry (13), SG/SF.
2010, Memphis Grizzlies: Xavier Henry (13), SG/SF. Stats: 185 games, 5.7 pts., 1.9 rebs. Analysis: He bounced around to three teams in five seasons, finishing with the Lakers in 2015 with a knee injury and a torn Achilles. In his best season, in 2013-14, he posted 10 points and 2.7 rebounds in 43 games. He’s trying to make a comeback through the D-League.  John Raoux, Associated Press
2009, Charlotte Bobcats: Gerald Henderson, SG. Stats:
2009, Charlotte Bobcats: Gerald Henderson, SG. Stats: 535 games, 11.2 pts., 3.2 rebs, 1.9 assts. Analysis: Henderson spent his first six seasons in Charlotte before a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers for Nicolas Batum. Now, he’s found a home with the Sixers, where he started 41 of the 72 games he played and averaged 9.2 points and 2.6 rebounds.  Mark Duncan, Associated Press
2008, Sacramento Kings: Jason Thompson, PF/C. Stats:
2008, Sacramento Kings: Jason Thompson, PF/C. Stats: 588 games, 8.9 pts., 6.6 rebs. Analysis: At 6-foot-11, Thompson was a steady big man throughout his career, averaging double digits in scoring three times. His production fell off after the 2014-15 season; he played 47 games the following year and was out of the NBA last season.  John Raoux, Associated Press
2007, Philadelphia 76ers: Thaddeus Young, PF. Stats:
2007, Philadelphia 76ers: Thaddeus Young, PF. Stats: 739 games, 13.6 pts., 5.9 rebs. Analysis: Young might be the best of this bunch, as he's still going strong with the Indiana Pacers this year, with 11 points and 6.1 rebounds. He's averaged double figures in every season except as a rookie (8.2 points) and has played for the Sixers, Timberwolves, Nets and Pacers.  Michael Perez, Associated Press
2006, New Orleans Hornets: Hilton Armstrong, PF/C.
2006, New Orleans Hornets: Hilton Armstrong, PF/C. Stats: 292 games, 3 pts., 2.6 rebs. Analysis: Armstrong (left) had a largely unspectacular career, playing for six teams in six seasons and didn’t play from 2011-13. He returned to play 15 games for the Golden State Warriors in ’14, but only averaged 1.7 points in 7 minutes.  Ann Heisenfelt, Associated Press
2005, Los Angeles Clippers: Yaroslav Korolev, SF. Stats:
2005, Los Angeles Clippers: Yaroslav Korolev, SF. Stats: 34 games, 1.1 pts., 0.5 rebs. Analysis: In parts of two seasons with the Clippers, Korolev never got a start and played sparingly. The Clippers waived him early in the 2007 season and he never played for another team.  Nick Ut, Associated Press
2004, Seattle SuperSonics: Robert Swift, C. Stats:
2004, Seattle SuperSonics: Robert Swift, C. Stats: 97 games, 4.3 pts., 3.9 rebs. Analysis: A knee injury scuttled Swift's career, limiting him to four seasons. His best year was 2005-06, when he started 20 of his 47 games and had 6.4 points and 5.6 points in 21 minutes per game.  John Froschauer, Associated Press
2003, Seattle SuperSonics: Nick Collison, PF/C. Stats:
2003, Seattle SuperSonics: Nick Collison, PF/C. Stats: 895 games, 6 pts., 5.2 rebs. Analysis: Old-man Collison has the best longevity of any of the No. 12 picks — and he’s still going, playing his entire career with the same franchise (now the Thunder). He's been mostly a career backup but had his best production in his fourth season: 9.8 points and 9.4 rebounds.  Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
2002, Los Angeles Clippers: Melvin Ely, PF/C. Stats:
2002, Los Angeles Clippers: Melvin Ely, PF/C. Stats: 375 games, 5.3 pts., 3.2 rebs. Analysis: In his nine-year career, Ely bounced around to six teams, including the New Orleans Hornets and Charlotte Bobcats. His best season was 2005-06, when he posted 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds with the Bobcats. He’s now an assistant coach with the Canton Charge of the D-League.  Chris Carlson, Associated Press
2001, Seattle SuperSonics: Vladimir Radmanovic, SF/PF.
2001, Seattle SuperSonics: Vladimir Radmanovic, SF/PF. Stats: 737 games, 8 pts., 3.8 rebs. Analysis: He had a good 12-year run, playing with seven teams. He was best with the Sonics early in his career, with his 6-foot-10 frame, hitting an impressive 38 percent from beyond the arc in his career, including 44 percent for the Lakers in 2009.  Doug Sehres, Associated Press
2000, Dallas Mavericks: Etan Thomas, PF/C. Stats: 409
2000, Dallas Mavericks: Etan Thomas, PF/C. Stats: 409 games, 5.7 pts, 4.7 rebs. Analysis: Thomas started just 74 games in his nine seasons, cut short by a heart condition in 2008. He had a limited role in the next three seasons, playing a combined 62 games, with eight starts.  John Amis, Associated Press
1999, Toronto Raptors: Alek Radojevic ,C. Stats: 15
1999, Toronto Raptors: Alek Radojevic ,C. Stats: 15 games, 1.7 pts., 2.4 rebs. Analysis: The 7-foot-3 center from Bosnia (right) played in only three games in his first season and was beset by injuries the rest of his career. He was traded to Denver but never played for the Nuggets nor when he was traded to the Bucks the next season. He finished his career in Europe.  Michael Kim, Associated Press
1998, Orlando Magic: Michael Doleac, C. Stats: 587
1998, Orlando Magic: Michael Doleac, C. Stats: 587 games, 4.9 pts., 3.3 rebs. Analysis: He had a solid NBA career, spanning 10 seasons, with six teams. He was mostly a backup but played 81 games — with 29 starts — in his second year with the Magic, with career highs of 7 points and 4.1 rebounds.  George Widman, Associated Press
1997, Indiana Pacers: Austin Croshere, PF. Stats: 659
1997, Indiana Pacers: Austin Croshere, PF. Stats: 659 games, 6.8 pts, 4 rebs. Analysis: Croshere played nine of his 12 seasons with the Pacers and was best in the 1999-2000 season, posting 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds and connecting on 36 percent on 3-pointers. He was a good stretch power forward before it became chic.  Gregory Smith, Associated Press
    Go through the gallery to see how the past 20 players drafted with the No. 12 overall pick have fared in the NBA. (Go here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

    What can be learned from history?

    Quite a lot if the subject is the NBA draft and your favorite team has the No. 12 pick in the first round.

    That’s where the Detroit Pistons will make their pick on June 22, and if the collection of the last 20 picks is any indication, there won’t be a future NBA star setting up shop in Little Caesars Arena.

    In the last 20 years, there hasn’t been a consistent starter taken 12th in the draft; most are career reserves who bounced around the league and were traded multiples times.

    Only one (Utah’s Alec Burks, in 2011) has stayed with the same team his entire career. Not one point guard has been selected 12th in the last 20 years. In many ways, it’s a draft spot for big-man projects or versatile, stretch forwards.

    While the Pistons insist they have no true positional needs ahead of this year's draft, they could consider Gonzaga big man Zach Collins, or shooting guards Luke Kennard of Duke and Donovan Mitchell of Louisville.

    The No. 12 pick has worked for the Pistons before, however. They got Kelly Tripucka in the 1981 draft, which also gleaned them Isiah Thomas with the No. 2 pick.

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard

