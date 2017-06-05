Pat Garrity (Photo: Skip Bolen, Getty Images)

Royal Oak — After three seasons and two promotions in the Detroit Pistons front office, assistant general manager Pat Garrity clearly is on the fast track.

This offseason, he interviewed for the Atlanta Hawks general manager position — a job that recently went to Travis Schlenk — and he’ll soon interview for the open Milwaukee Bucks GM job, his current boss, Stan Van Gundy, confirmed Monday.

“Pat is a highly-qualified guy,” said Van Gundy, the Pistons’ coach and president. “I knew that when we brought him here.

“His background in both basketball and the business world, there’s really not too many people who have that combination, so he’s gonna be a sought-after guy. Those are the kind of people you want in your organization, people who are really good and other people are recognizing that.

“So, obviously, we support him in that.”

Van Gundy coached Garrity for one season with the Orlando Magic, in 2007-08, Garrity’s last year of a 10-year NBA career in which the power forward averaged 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds over 552 games. He was a first-round draft pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1998, played one season with the Phoenix Suns, and nine with the Magic.

Garrity, 40, earned his undergraduate degree in pre-professional studies during his four years at Notre Dame, and, after his NBA career, he earned his master’s in investment finance from Duke University. He also spent three years working at a Connecticut hedge fund before joining the Pistons.

He was hired as director of strategic planning when Van Gundy took over the Pistons in 2014, then quickly was promoted to associate general manager, and was promoted again to assistant general manager last year, when Ken Catanella left the Pistons for a job with the Sacramento Kings.

