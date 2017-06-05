Stan Van Gundy (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Royal Oak -- Stan Van Gundy freed up his schedule Monday for a good cause, friend and Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe's "Coaches Beat Cancer" event at Beaumont Hospital.

But soon, it'll be back to the grind for Van Gundy, the Pistons’ president and head coach, with the NBA draft less than three weeks away.

He's already knee-deep into game film, with much more work to do.

"Our people in the front office, (general manager) Jeff Bower, (assistant GM) Patt Garrity, those guys, probably have a better idea of where they sit," Van Gundy said. "I don't get into the film on the draft until after our season's over. I've watched everybody now, but I've got a lot more to watch.

"Give me another 50 or 60 games on film," he said with a laugh, "and I'll feel a little bit better giving my input. But right now, I'm just trying to get familiar with all the guys."

The Pistons hold the No. 12 pick in the draft, scheduled for Thursday, June 22, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

There was a report last week by ESPN that Van Gundy and Co. were open to trading away the pick in order to land a veteran player who could help speed up the team's winning ways. Van Gundy saw Marc Stein's report -- he sees all the reports, rumors and rumblings, frankly – and this one left him a bit confused.

For starters, it didn't make a whole lot of sense.

"I mean, we're certainly willing to do anything, and so I wouldn't say we wouldn't trade the 12th pick," Van Gundy said. "But we haven't had any of those discussions at this point, and you're gonna need more than the 12th pick.

"They acted like we're gonna trade the 12th pick and all of a sudden bring in an established veteran. That's not going to happen. Maybe if we had the second or third pick, but not at 12.

"Certainly, we'll have all those discussions. Jeff Bower's on the phone every day. We're looking for every way we can to upgrade our roster."

This past season, Detroit was 37-45, missing the playoffs for the second time in Van Gundy's third season as head coach.

Still, there's basketball going on, and Van Gundy has been watching the NBA Finals, in which the Golden State Warriors lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 2-0. He said he's not ready to rule out the Cavaliers, who were down 2-0 last year and came back to beat the Warriors. They still have LeBron James, and Cleveland is heading home for the next two games.

He said he hopes the NBA Finals goes seven games, though that might just be wishful thinking on his part.

"I just don't think, unfortunately, the playoffs have been that compelling this year. It's been Cleveland and Golden State just rolling through everybody," Van Gundy said. "For the sake of our league, I think it would help us if we get a compelling Finals."

