Auburn Hills — Pressure is nothing new for Edrice “Bam” Adebayo.

He’s experienced it while he was developing as a young basketball player, through his school and the summer AAU system.

It reached a fever pitch last season, when he played his only season at Kentucky. The pressure is not quite to an NBA level — but it’s close. As Adebayo transitions from college player to rookie prospect, he’s seeing the pressure ramp up even more in his workouts with teams ahead of the draft on June 22.

Playing for coach John Calipari and Big Blue Nation was a good preparation for that.

“(Fan expectations are) through the roof. They’re behind us 100 percent, so if we lose, it’s raining cats and dogs,” Adebayo said Tuesday, following his workout at the Pistons’ practice facility. “We’re the only main sport. They don’t have an NBA or NFL team, so it’s just Kentucky basketball. They feed off of it and it’s honestly like a religion.”

Adebayo, a 6-foot-10 center, averaged 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, another of their one-and-done prospects. Adebayo joins Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox as probable first-round picks from Kentucky’s squad in this year’s draft.

The Pistons have the 12th pick, but there’s no consensus that they’ll stay at that spot; they could select a player for another team as part of a trade, or even decide they want to trade down and select an intriguing talent like Adebayo, who is projected to be picked in the 20-30 range by many mock drafts.

He has a unique blend of athleticism, which shines through more on the defensive end, but he’s also augmenting his skill set with a developing jump shot, which he wasn’t able to feature much at Kentucky.

“I can shoot. Most people think I can’t shoot but when I get in these workouts, it surprises them,” Adebayo said.

“It’s shocking everybody; every workout, people say they didn’t know I could shoot like that. I never got a chance to because I had to play my role at Kentucky. (I’m comfortable at) the college 3, then I’m working on the (NBA) 3-pointer a lot.”

It’s that diverse skill set that has him moving up some teams’ draft boards and possibly into the lottery. Tuesday’s workout was his third; Adebayo said he has six more remaining in the next two weeks.

With the addition of the jump shot, he could become more valuable as a versatile, two-way big man — a valuable commodity in the evolving NBA. The idea of having a varied skill set came at the behest of his AAU coach, who saw Adebayo’s ability at a young age.

“My AAU coach since I was 12 was a guard, so he made me do guard drills and shoot with the guards,” Adebayo said. “He said I wasn’t going to grow up to be just a big man. I don’t know how he saw that when I was 12, but it turned out to be good for me.”

Now, Adebayo is following in the footsteps of Kentucky big men such as Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns: heading straight to the NBA and looking for the right fit with a franchise. He said he’s reached out to some of his predecessors to try to get a feel for how the transition to the NBA will go.

Though Kentucky has become well known for its slew of one-and-done prospects, there wasn’t that pressure on Adebayo when he got there. He noted that each player develops at his own pace and there’s no pressure there to head to the NBA before anyone’s ready.

“When I was at Kentucky, I talked to Karl and Devin (Booker) and they said Kentucky was one of the hardest things you’ll ever do,” Adebayo said. “If you fight, play with intensity and play defense, it’ll work out for you in the end — and it worked out for me.”

