Reggie Bullock (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit Pistons forward Reggie Bullock has been suspended for the first five games of the regular season for violating the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program, the league announced Friday.

Bullock, 26, has been with the Pistons for the last two season after being acquired in a trade with the Phoenix Suns in July 2015. He came to Detroit with Marcus Morris and Danny Granger for a second-round draft pick in 2020.

Bullock was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 25 pick in the first round in 2013.

He has played in 68 games over the last two seasons in Detroit. Last season he averaged 15.1 minutes, 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds over 31 games.