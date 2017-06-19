Chad Ford of ESPN calls Duke’s Luke Kennard (right) the best shooter in the NBA draft. (Photo: Gerry Broome / Associated Press)

A blockbuster trade might have shaken up the order at the top of the NBA draft, but a familiar name remains linked to the Pistons.

ESPN’s Chad Ford has the Pistons taking former Duke sharpshooter Luke Kennard at No. 12 in Version 7.0 (count ’em, seven) of his NBA mock draft (pay site), unveiled Monday.

Kennnard has been a popular pick for the Pistons among analysts, including The Detroit News’ own Rod Beard, who has had Kennard headed to Detroit in his first and second mock drafts.

Ford sees that as a strong possibility, too, though he mentions Kennard’s stock appears to be rising.

“Kennard is getting interest as high as No. 8 to the Knicks, No. 10 to the Kings and No. 11 to the Hornets,” Ford writes. “The Lakers have also been looking at possibly picking up another pick or trading down to get him. ... But I think this would be his floor. The Pistons need shooting and Kennard may be the best shooter in the draft.”

Ford has the Lakers taking former Michigan star D.J. Wilson at No. 28.

“The Lakers are said to be high on this high-flying stretch-4,” Ford writes. “When Wilson isn’t boarding above the rim or launching 3-pointers, there isn’t a lot to his game, but those two attributes can get a player into the first round.”

Other notables in Ford’s mock draft, include Detroit native and former Kansas star Josh Jackson going to the Celtics at No. 3, former Detroit Country Day and Xavier star Edmond Sumner going to the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 39 (second round), former Flint Beecher and Iowa State standout Monte Morris going to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 41, and former Utah star Kyle Kuzma, who played part of his prep career at Burton Bentley, going to the Washington Wizards at No. 52.