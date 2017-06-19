Detroit Pistons unveil new logo
Speed-painter Jared Emerson of Greenville, South Carolina,
Speed-painter Jared Emerson of Greenville, South Carolina, peels back some tape to reveal the lettering on his hand-painted version of Detroit Pistons new logo during an event at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
This is the Detroit Pistons new logo, hand-painted
This is the Detroit Pistons new logo, hand-painted by speed-painter Jared Emerson of Greenville, South Carolina during and event in Campus Martius Park.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Pistons center Andre Drummond makes a brief statement,
Pistons center Andre Drummond makes a brief statement, thanking the fans and saying he and his teammates are excited to be moving to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for next season.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Pistons fans try to attract the attention of Pistons
Pistons fans try to attract the attention of Pistons personnel for free giveaways, including t-shirts featuring the new team logo.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Pistons center Andre Drummond signs an autograph for
Pistons center Andre Drummond signs an autograph for fan Jacqueline Rowe Ellis of Detroit after the logo unveiling in Campus Martius Park.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Pistons fans try to attract the attention of Pistons
Pistons fans try to attract the attention of Pistons personnel for free giveaways, including t-shirts featuring the new team logo.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Corey Whitfield of the Pistons Extreme Team dancers
Corey Whitfield of the Pistons Extreme Team dancers looks for lucky fans to receive new Pistons logo t-shirts while speed-painter Jared Emerson works on the new team logo in Campus Martius Park during the logo unveiling event.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Speed-painter Jared Emerson of Greenville, South Carolina,
Speed-painter Jared Emerson of Greenville, South Carolina, paints the new Detroit Pistons logo on a black canvas in Campus Martius Park.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Speed-painter Jared Emerson of Greenville, South Carolina,
Speed-painter Jared Emerson of Greenville, South Carolina, puts the finishing touches on a hand-painted version of Detroit Pistons new logo.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Dancers with the Pistons Extreme Team pump up the lunchtime
Dancers with the Pistons Extreme Team pump up the lunchtime crowd in Campus Martius Park during the logo unveiling.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Dancers with the Pistons Extreme Team pump up the lunchtime
Dancers with the Pistons Extreme Team pump up the lunchtime crowd in Campus Martius Park during the logo unveiling.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Electric violinist Daniel D. performs in Campus Martius
Electric violinist Daniel D. performs in Campus Martius Park with Pistons emcee Aaron Smith and center Andre Drummond looking on during the logo unveiling.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Pistons emcee Aaron Smith introduces Pistons center
Pistons emcee Aaron Smith introduces Pistons center Andre Drummond during the logo unveiling.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Pistons center Andre Drummond is all smiles as he
Pistons center Andre Drummond is all smiles as he arrives in Campus Martius Park for the logo unveiling.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Electric violinist Daniel D. performs in Campus Martius
Electric violinist Daniel D. performs in Campus Martius Park during the logo unveiling.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    Detroit -- The Pistons continue working to update their look ahead of their looming move to their new home in downtown Detroit.

    After unveiling their new primary logo last month -- a nod to the "Bad Boys" days, albeit slightly updated -- the Pistons have filed two more applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

    One of the proposed logos is a "D" with a basketball running through it, and the other is a connected "D" and "P."

    It's unclear how or if these logos will be used.

    "They're secondary," said Kevin Grigg, spokesman for the Pistons. "We're not sure what we're going to do with them.

    "We haven't made any decisions."

    Many teams use more than one logo, of course.

    The Tigers have multiple logos, the Olde English D as the primary, and then the 1990s-created "D" with a Tiger crawling through it. The Tigers also have started using their old, circular logo again in recent years, the one with a Tiger in a circle, with "Detroit" on top and "Tigers" on the bottom.

    It appears the Lions and Red Wings use mostly one primary logo.

    Defense makes difference for possible Pistons pick Donovan Mitchell

    Grigg said the Pistons are just protecting the renderings, in case they decide to use them. Some of the items proposed to carry the new logos include newsletters, gift certificates, pens and pencils, money clips and tickets, among many other possibilities.

    Applications for trademark were filed June 9, and recently began making the rounds on Twitter.

    "It's good for social media right now," Grigg said. "It's standard stuff that we do."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tonypaul1984

