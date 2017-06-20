Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 2.0
Rod Beard's NBA mock draft, version 2.0
Click through the gallery to view Rod Beard's NBA mock draft, version 2.0, which includes former Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5).  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
1. Boston Celtics: Markelle Fultz, PG, Fr., Washington.
1. Boston Celtics: Markelle Fultz, PG, Fr., Washington. There's no change at the top. Fultz and the Celtics seem like a natural match, but there remains a chance that Danny Ainge could deal the pick in an attempt to get a superstar. Either way, Fultz looks to be the pick, whether for the Celtics or another rebuilding team. Fultz likely is the most talented and NBA-ready player in the draft.  Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, Fr., UCLA. All
2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, Fr., UCLA. All signs are pointing to Ball ending up with the hometown Lakers, especially after he opted not to work out for the Celtics. While the belief is that Ball's father, Lavar, won’t be a hindrance, the focus should remain on Lonzo, who should be able to flourish with the Lakers and help them turn things around.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
3. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Jackson, SF, Fr., Kansas.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Jackson, SF, Fr., Kansas. The Sixers are planning to use Ben Simmons as the primary ballhandler, so they don't need a point guard here, so they can get the next-best thing: a scorer. Jackson, a Detroit native, is one of the best of this class, but the Sixers could go in several directions with this pick. They could consider Monk, Fox and Tatum here, as well.  Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
4. Phoenix Suns: De'Aaron Fox, PG, Fr., Kentucky. It's
4. Phoenix Suns: De'Aaron Fox, PG, Fr., Kentucky. It's point guards galore, as Fox seems to fit the bill for the Suns. There's no certainty with this pick and where the Suns might go, but Fox isn't a bad starting point. The problem is that they have veteran Eric Bledsoe, who could become a nice trade piece if that’s their choice.  Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
5. Sacramento Kings: Jayson Tatum, SF, Fr., Duke. The
5. Sacramento Kings: Jayson Tatum, SF, Fr., Duke. The Kings would love to get a point guard at this spot, but all of the top-tier prospects could be gone. With Buddy Hield, they don't need another shooting guard. They could look to build a package to trade up and get one of those point guards, but if not, they'll take the talented Tatum instead. They have several holes to fill and this is a good start.  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
6. Orlando Magic: Malik Monk, SG, Fr., Kentucky. Now
6. Orlando Magic: Malik Monk, SG, Fr., Kentucky. Now that the Magic have solidified their front office, they can concentrate on filling some holes in the roster. They could look at small forwards, but with Monk falling to them, he'll be too good to pass up. They'll also look at Jonathan Isaac here, though getting another power forward is not a top priority for them.  James Crisp, Associated Press
7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Fr.,
7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Fr., Florida State. Every year, it seems the Wolves are getting closer and closer to making the playoffs and becoming one of the teams to watch. It hasn't happened yet, but adding a quality power forward such as Isaac can help them take the next step. They also could consider making a trade in this spot to bring in a winning and experienced veteran. Another strong defender added to the mix will be an asset.  Gary McCullough, Associated Press
8. New York Knicks: Dennis Smith, PG, Fr., North Carolina
8. New York Knicks: Dennis Smith, PG, Fr., North Carolina State. There's so much speculation around whether Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony still will be around and point guard looks to be the position to grab in the draft. At this spot, they'll be happy to get Smith but also will consider Ntilikina, whose draft stock is increasing as the draft gets closer.  Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
9. Dallas Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France. The
9. Dallas Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France. The Mavericks will be happy to take either Smith or Ntilikina with this pick in trying to boost the point-guard position. If both happen to be gone, the Mavericks could choose to go with a big man such as Markkanen or Collins in this spot, looking long-term at finding a replacement for Dirk Nowitzki.  Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, Getty Images
10. Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Fr., Arizona.
10. Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Fr., Arizona. This pick could come down to Markkanen and Zach Collins, but they'll go with Markkanen. If one of the second-tier point guards (Smith or Ntilikina) drops to this spot, the Kings could be tempted to go with one of them with the pick. Getting two top-10 picks could accelerate their turnaround if they get the right two prospects.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
11. Charlotte Hornets: Donovan Mitchell, G, Soph.,
11. Charlotte Hornets: Donovan Mitchell, G, Soph., Louisville. The Hornets have enough stretch forwards and centers and will take a long look at Zach Collins in this spot, but will take a pass in favor of Mitchell, who provides a two-way guard who can play at a faster pace. They could trade down and get a better fit later in the first round, but seeing a natural fit for this pick will be tough.  Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
12. Detroit Pistons: Luke Kennard, SG, Soph., Duke.
12. Detroit Pistons: Luke Kennard, SG, Soph., Duke. After looking to not have a good selection at this spot, the Pistons will have a tough choice between Collins and Kennard. They'd love to have both, but having to choose, they'll settle on Kennard, who is the best shooter in the crop. He's a better stop-and-pop scorer than he's credited for and is the best fit for them in the draft — if they decide to keep the pick.  Andy Lyons, Getty Images
13. Denver Nuggets: O.G. Anunoby, SF/PF, Soph., Indiana.
13. Denver Nuggets: O.G. Anunoby, SF/PF, Soph., Indiana. Anunoby's knee injury remains a concern, but they can't pass on his long-term potential. He's working his way back but he could miss a good chunk of the season as he recovers. It could take time for the pick to make sense, but if Anunoby reaches his potential, it could be one of the more shrewd choices in the draft.  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
14. Miami Heat: Zach Collins, PF/C, Fr., Gonzaga. Collins
14. Miami Heat: Zach Collins, PF/C, Fr., Gonzaga. Collins was projected to go much earlier and the Heat simply can’t pass on a talent this good falling to them at this spot. His inside-outside presence is a good fit, and they’ll also consider others such as Justin Jackson and Ferguson, but if Collins is available here, they’re better off taking him and working the rest out later.  Young Kwak, Associated Press
15. Portland Trail Blazers: Jarrett Allen, C, Fr.,
15. Portland Trail Blazers: Jarrett Allen, C, Fr., Texas. The frontcourt is the biggest area of need for the Blazers, who will look at several options at center in this draft, including Ike Anigbogu, John Collins and Justin Patton. The answer right now is Allen, who brings a defensive presence and a developing offensive game, which is fine, given their potent scoring duo in the backcourt.  Ray Thompson, Associated Press
16. Chicago Bulls: Terrance Ferguson, SG, Australia.
16. Chicago Bulls: Terrance Ferguson, SG, Australia. The Bulls could go in a lot of different directions with the way their roster changes this offseason. They'll take a shot at Ferguson, who is a versatile guard and honed his skills in Australia rather than play in college last season. They'll also consider Justin Jackson and John Collins, among others.  Morne de Klerk, Getty Images
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Jackson, SF, Jr., North
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Jackson, SF, Jr., North Carolina. The Bucks are the chic pick to break out next season, with a nucleus of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker and Malcolm Brogdon. Adding a good shooter in Jackson will help build their depth, as well. They can add to it with a good big man or an outside shooter — and Jackson fits that bill.  Gerry Broome, Associated Press
18. Indiana Pacers: John Collins, PF, Soph., Wake Forest.
18. Indiana Pacers: John Collins, PF, Soph., Wake Forest. The Pacers need to get some help at power forward and could have a choice between Collins, Harry Giles and T.J. Leaf. Each brings his own skill set but Collins seems to be a good fit at No. 18. They would want to move up and select a point guard, but with none available at this spot, they make the pick.  John Minchillo, Associated Press
19. Atlanta Hawks: Ike Anigbogu, C, Fr., UCLA. They
19. Atlanta Hawks: Ike Anigbogu, C, Fr., UCLA. They need to have a backup for Dwight Howard, and things aren't quite going as they had hoped, so finding another option in the draft is a priority. They could look at 3-point shooters, but there aren't many in this draft. At 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, he's a load in the middle. They could also look at Giles, Leaf and Adebayo here.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
20. Portland Trail Blazers: T.J. Leaf, PF, Fr., UCLA.
20. Portland Trail Blazers: T.J. Leaf, PF, Fr., UCLA. The Blazers have three first-round picks and likely won’t keep all of them. If they could package them and trade up or get improve the roster through a trade. Even if they don't make a deal, they would jump at Leaf, who surprisingly would still be available this late in the first round, with his varied skill set.  Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bam Adebayo, PF, Fr., Kentucky.
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bam Adebayo, PF, Fr., Kentucky. The Thunder could use a small forward or scorer to go alongside Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo, but none are slotted here. They could try to trade up for a veteran, but their window to contending seems to be fairly wide open still, so there's no need to press. Adebayo is an athletic big with improving shooting range.  Andy Lyons, Getty Images
22. Brooklyn Nets: Harry Giles, F, Fr., Duke. The Nets
22. Brooklyn Nets: Harry Giles, F, Fr., Duke. The Nets need help at several positions, but Giles could step in as in impact big man, provided he's healthy. He's had a couple of knee injuries that have set him back the past couple years, but the Nets are in a position to take a risk. They'll also look at Rabb and others, but they'll almost certainly just take the best available talent.  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
23. Toronto Raptors: Ivan Rabb, PF/C: Soph., California.
23. Toronto Raptors: Ivan Rabb, PF/C: Soph., California. The Raptors can improve in the frontcourt, but there’s no sure bet here. They'll pick the best player available, which could be several players, including Tyler Lydon or Isaiah Hartenstein or Justin Patton. They're still a contender in the East, but getting a contributor out of this draft group would help immensely.  Ben Margot, Associated Press
24. Utah Jazz: Justin Patton, C, Fr., Creighton. The
24. Utah Jazz: Justin Patton, C, Fr., Creighton. The Jazz are solid at center already, but could use a strong performer such as Patton, who is vaulting up some draft boards in recent weeks. There's plenty of time to bring Patton along slowly behind Rudy Gobert. The Jazz could be one of the teams to watch in the West next season, depending on what happens with Gordon Hayward.  Nati Harnik, Associated Press
25. Orlando Magic: Rodions Kurucs, SF, Spain. They
25. Orlando Magic: Rodions Kurucs, SF, Spain. They could look at some point guards or a shooter in this position, having gotten Monk earlier in the first round. They have enough big men, but could sharpen their frontcourt with a good pick who could take a few years to develop. The Magic aren't threatening to contend any time soon, so Kurucs could stay overseas to continue to learn.  Twitter: @RODIONS1
26. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyler Lydon, SF/PF, Soph.,
26. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyler Lydon, SF/PF, Soph., Syracuse. If they keep all three picks, it could turn out to be a fruitful first-round haul for the Blazers, who could bring in several players who could help them at various frontcourt positions. They'll likely trade one or more of the picks, but if they keep the picks, they could do worse than this trio.  Keith Srakocic, Associated Press
27. Brooklyn Nets: Jonathan Jeanne, C, France. He'll
27. Brooklyn Nets: Jonathan Jeanne, C, France. He'll still need some work and some strength, but the Nets don't have much to lose with their two first-round picks. Jeanne is 7-foot-2, with a 7-7 wingspan and raised some eyebrows with his play at the combine. If he puts everything together, Jeanne could be a difference-maker somewhere down the road.  Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
28. Los Angeles Lakers: D.J. Wilson, PF, Soph., Michigan.
28. Los Angeles Lakers: D.J. Wilson, PF, Soph., Michigan. Wilson stayed in the draft and likely is a first-round choice. He's a good, versatile big man who might not reach his potential for a couple more years. But if the Lakers stay patient, they'll be rewarded with a late-round find. It'll turn out to be a good first round with Ball and Wilson as their two picks.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
29. San Antonio Spurs: Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany.
29. San Antonio Spurs: Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany. The 18-year-old forward is athletic and will need more time to put everything together, making him a good candidate to be a draft-and-stash guy. The Spurs have done that more than — and better than — most other teams in the NBA.  euroleague.net
30. Utah Jazz: Jawun Evans, PG, Soph., Oklahoma State.
30. Utah Jazz: Jawun Evans, PG, Soph., Oklahoma State. The first round ends the way it started, with a point guard being selected. Evans isn't of the same ilk as his predecessors in the draft, but the Jazz can use his athleticism and scoring ability. He shined in the NCAA Tournament and he'll help them build depth to be able to move further up the ranks in the West.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
