Auburn Hills — It’s draft week and the Pistons are still going through the paces to figure out what to do with the No. 12 pick in the first round.

There’s been some buzz that they could be interesting in dealing the pick, but at least for now Pistons president-coach Stan Van Gundy and general manager Jeff Bower are going about the process assuming that they will hold on to the selection.

Reports after the season suggested that the Pistons were interesting in dealing the pick for a “win-now” veteran, but Van Gundy indicated that’s a little easier said than done — but not out of the realm of possibility.

“It would all come down to a specific deal. Jeff is on the phone constantly and we’re talking to people,” Van Gundy said Tuesday. “Every deal is evaluated on whether we think it makes us better.

“It’s tough trading a draft pick for an established veteran guy just in terms of money, not only getting the deal done, but when you look at your structure and trying to manage the salaries, not having those rookie-scale contracts is big. It’s not an easy thing, but we’ll listen to anything and it’s just one more option, as we evaluate things.”

One such deal that was mentioned included the Los Angeles Lakers, who are looking to acquire a pick in the top 12 of the first round to select Zach Collins or Luke Kennard and might be interested in unloading point guard D’Angelo Russell.

Those are two of the players that the Pistons are considering, but rather than get caught up in the bustle of the days preceding the draft, the Pistons are sticking with their process of assembling their draft board and waiting to prepare for whatever happens.

That means trying to tune out all of the trade buzz and everything else and being disciplined come draft night.

“The emphasis first and foremost is on the evaluation of the prospects in three areas: talent, background information and behavioral observations, and those are the three prongs we spent a lot of time drilling into,” Bower said. “(Trade buzz) has fallen into the course of most other years in that the closer you get to the draft, the more interest and discussion takes place on different picks and the value of picks and how they view those picks.

“That’s more than a timing element than the year. The workouts all conclude over the weekend and that’s when you start to see more formation of opinions and positions of the players and that’s when you can decide the value of one pick versus another.”

Bower called the volume of trade calls he’s fielding “robust,” but not much different than in previous years.

With almost all of their playing rotation set to return — except for backup center Aron Baynes, who Tuesday opted out of the final year of his contract — the Pistons might not have much available playing time for a rookie.

That could lead to more trade talk and the ability to get a veteran who could help. But if a talent slips that the Pistons don’t think they can pass on, they’d be open to keeping the pick.

“What we’re really trying to evaluate is where the guy can get to within his rookie contract,” Van Gundy said. “We’re not looking at a 10-year project but there are some guys who maybe aren’t as ready to play physically right now but are the higher-upside guys in years three and four of that rookie contract. You have to weigh that out.”

