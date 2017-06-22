Donovan Mitchell (Photo: Andy Lyons, Getty Images)

Will the Pistons take a shooting guard like Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell or Duke’s Luke Kennard? Or maybe a big man like Gonzaga’s Zach Collins? Or maybe they’ll trade their No. 12 pick in the first round.

We’ll find out Thursday night in the NBA draft, and you can follow all the picks and developments with live updates by Al Willman of The Detroit News.

NBA DRAFT

When: 7, Thursday

Where: Barclays Center, New York

TV: ESPN

Pistons: They have the No. 12 pick in the first round, but they do not have a second-round pick.

MORE COVERAGE

Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 3.0

Pistons rumors add intrigue as NBA draft approaches

Niyo: NBA draft sets off silly season of speculation

5 frontcourt players for Pistons: Help wanted now

5 guards for the Pistons: Shooter could be had at No. 12

FIRST ROUND ORDER

1. Philadelphia (from Brooklyn through Boston)

2. L.A. Lakers

3. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia)

4. Phoenix

5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)

6. Orlando

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Dallas

10. Sacramento (from New Orleans)

11. Charlotte

12. Detroit

13. Denver

14. Miami

15. Portland

16. Chicago

17. Milwaukee

18. Indiana

19. Atlanta

20. Portland (from Memphis through Denver and Cleveland)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Brooklyn (from Washington)

23. Toronto (from L.A. Clippers through Milwaukee)

24. Utah

25. Orlando (from Toronto)

26. Portland (from Cleveland)

27. Brooklyn (from Boston)

28. L.A. Lakers (from Houston)

29. San Antonio

30. Utah (from Golden State)