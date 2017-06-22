Will the Pistons take a shooting guard like Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell or Duke’s Luke Kennard? Or maybe a big man like Gonzaga’s Zach Collins? Or maybe they’ll trade their No. 12 pick in the first round.
We’ll find out Thursday night in the NBA draft, and you can follow all the picks and developments with live updates by Al Willman of The Detroit News.
NBA DRAFT
When: 7, Thursday
Where: Barclays Center, New York
TV: ESPN
Pistons: They have the No. 12 pick in the first round, but they do not have a second-round pick.
FIRST ROUND ORDER
1. Philadelphia (from Brooklyn through Boston)
2. L.A. Lakers
3. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia)
4. Phoenix
5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)
6. Orlando
7. Minnesota
8. New York
9. Dallas
10. Sacramento (from New Orleans)
11. Charlotte
12. Detroit
13. Denver
14. Miami
15. Portland
16. Chicago
17. Milwaukee
18. Indiana
19. Atlanta
20. Portland (from Memphis through Denver and Cleveland)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Brooklyn (from Washington)
23. Toronto (from L.A. Clippers through Milwaukee)
24. Utah
25. Orlando (from Toronto)
26. Portland (from Cleveland)
27. Brooklyn (from Boston)
28. L.A. Lakers (from Houston)
29. San Antonio
30. Utah (from Golden State)
