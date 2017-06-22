Luke Kennard with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted 12th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the NBA draft on Thursday. (Photo: Mike Stobe, Getty Images)

Auburn Hills — There was a lot of bluster and several rumors about what the Pistons would do in Thursday’s NBA draft. In the end, though, they did the safe thing by keeping the pick and resisting a franchise-altering trade.

And they were rewarded with a player they had scouted all the way through the process.

The Pistons selected Duke shooting guard Luke Kennard with the No. 12 pick in first round, addressing one of their biggest needs — outside shooting.

Kennard (6-foot-6) impressed the Pistons in his workout at the practice facility on June 9 and by his shooting performance at his pro day. Kennard, regarded as one of the best shooters in the draft, hit 44 percent from beyond the arc last season for the Blue Devils, and looks to be an immediate fit with the Pistons, who ranked 28th in 3-point shooting.

At the draft in New York, Kennard sported a grey suit with a blue and black tie and hugged his crying mother after NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the selection.

Kennard also was lauded for not just his spot-up shooting, but also his ability to create shots off the dribble and in traffic. He projects as a backup behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, adding some scoring punch off the bench.

“They’re getting the best shooter in the draft,” ESPN analyst Jay Williams said on the draft show.

In his second season at Duke, Kennard improved to become the leading scorer and was a second-team All-America selection. He was the MVP of the ACC tournament and he averaged 19.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, hitting 87 percent from the free-throw line.

That was enough to convince him it was time to go to the NBA draft.

“It was a difficult decision at the end of the year. I was torn between (staying and going pro),” Kennard said after his workout. “After a pretty good season, I was able to sit down with coach and my parents and my other coaches and they thought it was a good opportunity for me to leave and a good time.”

Kennard, who throws right-handed but shoots lefty, said he watches several NBA players to improve his game and wants to work toward a comparison to one of his favorite players.

“Klay Thompson and the way he moves without the ball and the way he shoots the ball,” Kennard said. “He’s always in the right spot. I love to watch him.”

Soon after the pick was announced, Kennard’s new teammates took to Twitter to welcome him to the NBA:

DETROIT let's welcome @LukeKennard5 congrats bro. Now let's work!!!! — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) June 23, 2017

@LukeKennard5 welcome to the family fella! — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) June 23, 2017

Welcome to the league and welcome to the D @LukeKennard5#DetroitBasketball#DVE — Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) June 23, 2017

It’s unclear how much playing time Kennard could get in his first season. Last year’s first-round pick, Henry Ellenson, played in just 19 games with the Pistons, spending a majority of the season with the Grand Rapids Drive in the Development League.

Kennard could play some backup minutes behind Caldwell-Pope, which was playing time that Stanley Johnson dominated last season.

