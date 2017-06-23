Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will miss the first two games of the season without pay for operating while impaired March 29, the NBA announced Friday. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Auburn Hills — Once again, the Pistons will be without a member of their starting backcourt to open the season.

The NBA announced Friday that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was cited for operating while intoxicated during an incident in March in Auburn Hills, will be suspended without pay for his first two games of the regular season.

Caldwell-Pope, 24, is set to become a restricted free agent this summer and after playing all four of his seasons with the Pistons, could receive a maximum contract exceeding $20 million per season from another team. The Pistons can match any offer that Caldwell-Pope gets from another team and all indications are that they’re likely to do that.

In the traffic incident, Caldwell-Pope was stopped for going 45 mph in a 25 mph zone and after a police officer detected alcohol, Caldwell-Pope failed a sobriety test, with a .09 blood-alcohol level.

Last season, the Pistons were without starting point guard Reggie Jackson (knee tendinitis) for the first 21 games of the season.

