Auburn Hills — The transition from college to the NBA will have its share of ups and downs for the newest Pistons guard, Luke Kennard.

He’s going from a storied program at Duke with legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski to the highest level, with a demanding coach in Pistons boss Stan Van Gundy.

It’s a change Kennard, picked 12th in Thursday’s NBA draft, is ready to take on, beginning next week with the Pistons at the Orlando Summer League, playing under assistant coach Bob Beyer, but under the watchful eye of Van Gundy.

“Playing for Coach K was amazing; I love that he was that way with me and I felt like I learned something new every day from him on and off the court,” Kennard said Friday at his introductory news conference at The Palace. “He was hard on me and always talking to me and teaching me. I’m successful in an environment like that.

“To play for a coach who approaches things in a similar way, I think I can be really successful. I’m looking forward to learning from him because he’s a teacher of the game and I’m excited to be a part of that atmosphere.”

Playing at a top national program was only part of the preparation for Kennard, who also was a quarterback in high school. He was highly recruited and being a two-sport standout was only the beginning for all the experiences he’d have as a college star.

“His skills and abilities and talents and background at Duke and his high school accomplishments in both basketball and football all bring traits and qualities that we feel are important for a team and can help our team in particular,” Pistons general manager Jeff Bower said. “When you’re looking at prospects, we’re looking for guys who can excel in grit, grind in mind.

“We feel Luke really comes through in all those areas, from his accomplishments on the court, from his mentality over the track at Duke that was filled with improvements and reactions to coming back from setbacks — whether it be in a game or within a game — were qualities that stood out to us.”

Kennard will wear No. 23 with the Pistons, possibly from one of his boyhood idols, LeBron James, whom he grew up admiring on his AAU teams in Franklin, Ohio.

With his parents and girlfriend Savannah Chrisley in the front row, Kennard, who turns 21 on Saturday, spoke of how important the next stage of his basketball career will become — and doing it in Detroit.

“I’d like to thank the Detroit Pistons for giving me this amazing opportunity. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young kid, with a lot of sacrifice,” Kennard said. “Just to have this opportunity means so much to me and my family, teammates, coaches and friends from Duke and Franklin, Ohio.”

