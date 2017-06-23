Savannah Chrisley of TV’s “Chrisley Knows Best” and Pistons No. 1 pick Luke Kennard are dating. (Photo: Instagram)

Auburn Hills — Luke Kennard had two big public reveals on Thursday.

Of course, the Pistons picked Kennard 12th overall in the first round of the NBA draft in Brooklyn, but along with that came another revelation: his girlfriend, Savannah Chrisley.

Chrisley, 19, is an actress and youngest daughter of real-estate magnate Todd Chrisley, who heads the family featured on the reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which is in its fifth season on USA Network.

Chrisley sat at Kennard’s table at the draft in New York and announced publicly the news of their relationship: “Yep y’all...he’s my guy 😍 could not be more proud of him!!” Chrisley posted on Twitter. “Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5.”

Chrisley previously had dated Blaire Hanks for two years and reportedly was dating the Memphis Grizzlies’ Chandler Parsons but moved on to Kennard.

