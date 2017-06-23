Meet the Pistons' pick: Luke Kennard
The Pistons selected Duke guard Luke Kennard with the
The Pistons selected Duke guard Luke Kennard with the No. 12 pick in the NBA draft.  Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Kennard was the second Duke player taken in the draft
Kennard was the second Duke player taken in the draft after teammate Jayson Tatum went to Boston at No. 3.  Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Kennard (6-foot-6) decided to go pro after ranking
Kennard (6-foot-6) decided to go pro after ranking second in the ACC in scoring (19.5 points) as a sophomore at Duke.  Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
Kennard is regarded by some as the best shooter in
Kennard is regarded by some as the best shooter in the draft. He shot 49 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17.  Ben McKeown, Associated Press
Kennard scored at least 20 points in 19 of Duke's 37
Kennard scored at least 20 points in 19 of Duke's 37 games last season. He was a consensus second team All-American and a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
Kennard made at least one 3-pointer in 40 straight
Kennard made at least one 3-pointer in 40 straight games, the second-longest streak in Duke history.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Kennard was named the MVP of the ACC Tournament after
Kennard was named the MVP of the ACC Tournament after averaging 20 points and 5.3 rebounds in four games to lead the Blue Devils to the tournament title.  Gerry Broome, Associated Press
Over his two-year career at Duke, Kennard averaged
Over his two-year career at Duke, Kennard averaged 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 31.2 minutes. His biggest knock is whether he'll be able to defend well enough at the NBA level.  Grant Halverson, Getty Images
Kennard received rave reviews for his ability to create
Kennard received rave reviews for his ability to create off the dribble and in traffic, something that will be coveted off the bench.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Kennard will likely be battling Stanley Johnson for
Kennard will likely be battling Stanley Johnson for minutes behind starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.  Gerry Broome, Associated Press
    Auburn Hills — Luke Kennard had two big public reveals on Thursday.

    Of course, the Pistons picked Kennard 12th overall in the first round of the NBA draft in Brooklyn, but along with that came another revelation: his girlfriend, Savannah Chrisley.

    Chrisley, 19, is an actress and youngest daughter of real-estate magnate Todd Chrisley, who heads the family featured on the reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which is in its fifth season on USA Network.

    Chrisley sat at Kennard’s table at the draft in New York and announced publicly the news of their relationship: “Yep y’all...he’s my guy 😍 could not be more proud of him!!” Chrisley posted on Twitter. “Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5.”

    Chrisley previously had dated Blaire Hanks for two years and reportedly was dating the Memphis Grizzlies’ Chandler Parsons but moved on to Kennard.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

